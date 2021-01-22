Germany Automotive Aftermarket Share and Distributor Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Germany automotive aftermarket is projected to reach USD 23.4 billion by 2025 and expected to grow with the CAGR of 1.1% over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. Factors like rapidly evolving customer expectation, technological advancement, and increased intense competition among market players are expected to drive the automotive aftermarket growth in Germany.

Germany is one of the most prominent manufacturers of automotive vehicles and reported high demand and sales for automobiles. Vehicle parc has observes considerable growth in recent years due to rising vehicle sales. Further, rising vehicle parc has led to increase replacement of several automotive parts; thereby expected to drive the market growth in the next few years. Furthermore, innovative business models and online tailored services is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Market players from OESs and OEMs to workshops, insurers and wholesalers in the value chain are striving to get profit from online sales of automotive parts, which is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/germany-automotive-aftermarket-industry/request-sample

Impact of COVID-19

Germany government authorities have imposed lockdowns due to increasing number of cases infected by coronavirus. Restrictions imposed by government in Germany have had negative impact on automotive aftermarket. Many people have postponed discretionary repairs and some transportation agencies have halted deadlines for technical control and inspections. These changes is reducing visit to service stations, garages, and repair workshops. German garages reported that their businesses are down by 50% during pandemic situation.

Moreover, end-users are looking to purchase replacement parts through online channels which helps to reduce the effect of closed workshops and curfews. Therefore, increasing online purchasing of vehicle parts is expected to open new avenues for automotive aftermarket in Germany during pandemic situation.

Another factor boosting the sale of automotive parts is high penetration of internet, which is around 70% of people are using internet. Hence, online aftermarket channels is expected to grow vastly over online channels in this country and expected to open new avenues for spare parts and accessories providers. Some aftermarket players are engaged to develop online portals, which is based on online shops and offering through third-party retail providers. . This factor is expected to drive the aftermarket growth in the next few years.

In distribution channel and sales, the aftermarket growth is expected to have significant on-going revolution. Small players are engaged in fulfilling the customer requirements to sustain in this competitive market. This requires electronic tools along with specialization in service models in order to strengthen their position in the market. Franchise operations, fast fitters, and automotive centres are emerging as a prominent service provider in the automotive aftermarket for certified automotive parts sales.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Among replacement parts, wheel segment is projected to gain traction in Germany automotive aftermarket. Rising awareness about robust performance of magnesium aluminum has fueled the growth of this segment.

In distribution channel, retailers held the largest market share, in 2018. However, the growth of this is expected to be steady, allowing distributors and wholesaler to overtake its lead position by the end of 2025.

In 2018, original equipment manufacturers are accounted for the largest market share. The DIFM and DIY segments are projected to have significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing popularity of e-commerce industry.

Based on certification, genuine parts segment is projected to retain its lead position from 2019 to 2025. Certified Parts segment is projected to grow with highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Germany Automotive Aftermarket: Key Players

Continental AG, Federal-Mogul Corporation, 3M, Delphi Automotive PLC, and Denso Corporation

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com