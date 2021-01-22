Watermelon Seeds Market Size, Business Strategy and Forecast 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global watermelon seeds market size is projected to attain USD 751.0 million by the end of 2025. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2025. Rising incidences of serious health issues such as coronary heart diseases, obesity, and others due to lack of physical activity in lifestyles of people and poor eating habits are the factors expected to drive the demand for watermelon seeds. Rising demand for low-calorie, low-fat, gluten free, non-GMO, and organic food items is also anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

The online distribution channel segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2025 owing to rising penetration of internet and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Asia Pacific has registered the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing concerns about health-related issues such as obesity and heart diseases, rising disposable income, and enhanced living standards in the region. Moreover, rising penetration of internet and e-commerce platforms in the region is anticipated to drive regional sales of watermelon seeds.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, the raw seeds segment held the largest share in the watermelon seed market, and it is expected to grow further owing to its nutritional benefits and high demand from various food industries.

Watermelon seeds are used in low-fat and low-calorie snacks as they act as a fat substitute. This factor is expected to proliferate the segment growth.

In 2018, offline distribution channel segment held the largest market share of more than 75% owing to availability of wide range of products at various organized retail outlets such as supermarkets & hypermarkets and lucrative discounts.

North America led the market with the largest revenue share in 2018, and it is expected to grow significantly from 2019 to 2025 due to the increasing number of vegans and presence of leading players in major countries like U.S.

Global Watermelon Seeds Market: Key Players

Emerald Seed, Bayers, Vilmorin & Cie, Origene Seed, Syngenta, Rizhao Golden Nut Group, Qiaqia Food, Rizwan Seed Company, Hazera, and Tokita Seed.

