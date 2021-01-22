Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market : Breast cancer segment is expected to be the largest contributor

Pune, India, 2021-Jan-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities to estimate the current market size for the intraoperative radiation therapy market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Major Growth Drivers:

The rising incidence of cancer, technological advancements, and advantages offered by IORT over conventional radiotherapy are the major factors driving the growth of the global market. Additionally, growing clinical trials exploring the use of IORT for various cancer applications is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global intraoperative radiation therapy market is projected to reach USD 68 million by 2024 from USD 48 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2024.

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market:

The intraoperative radiation therapy market comprises several stakeholders such as market product manufacturers, suppliers and distributors, healthcare service providers, and research institutes. The demand side of this market is characterized by the increasing awareness about minimally invasive cancer treatment options and the global rise in the prevalence of cancer. The supply side is characterized by advancements in technology. Various primary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the market were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information.

Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=245000083

By method, the electron IORT segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on method, the market is segmented into electron IORT and intraoperative brachytherapy. The electron IORT segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the wide range of benefits associated with it, including lesser treatment time, better depth of penetration, and optimal dose homogeneity.

By product & service, the product segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the intraoperative radiation therapy market

On the basis of product & service, the market is segmented into IORT products and services. In 2019, the products segment is expected to account for the largest market share. The larger share of this segment can be attributed to their growing availability; development of technologically advanced mobile systems/accelerators, treatment planning, and growing applications of IORT products in cancer treatment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the intraoperative radiation therapy market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the market. China, India, and Japan are the major countries responsible for the high growth of this regional market owing to factors such as the increasing per capita income, improving healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government activities in these emerging countries. Furthermore, increasing geriatric population, the growing incidence of cancer, and the rising acceptance of IORT procedures and devices are also driving the growth of this regional market.

Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=245000083

Key Market Players

ZEISS Group (Germany) and iCAD, Inc. (US) dominated the global intraoperative radiation therapy market. Other prominent players include IntraOp Medical Corporation (US), Ariane Medical Systems, Ltd. (UK), Sordina IORT Technologies S.p.A. (Italy), GMV Innovating Solutions (Spain), Sensus Healthcare, Inc.(US), Elekta AB (Sweden), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), and Eckert & Ziegler Group (Germany), among others.