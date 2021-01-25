ASEAN Ceramics Market Segmentation | Product Outlook & Application | Forecast Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The ASEAN Ceramics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The ASEAN ceramics market size is projected to value at USD 69.08 billion by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2025. The emerging construction industry and the increasing government expenditure on infrastructural development are poised to positively impact market growth in the upcoming years. The growing demand for ceramic tiles in offices, restaurants, resorts, and malls is projected to stimulate product demand growth in the coming eight years.

Key Players:

AGC Glass Europe

PPG Industries, Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS)

Independent Glass Co., Ltd.

Astrocam

Dillmeier Glass Company

AJJ Glass Products Co., Ltd.

NSG Group/Pilkington

Growth Drivers:

The development in the sanitary ware segment is expected to drive the product demand in the upcoming years. Ceramic materials provide the durability of products and adhere to the hygienic requirements in applications like bathrooms. Additionally, they need minimal maintenance, are cost-effective, and have high resistance to environmental situations. These segments primarily contribute to the product demand and are expected to continue the trend over the projected period.

Product Outlook:

Traditional

Advanced

The traditional segment is emerging due to its increasing use in the manufacturing of tableware, porcelain tiles, and clay bricks. The advance segment is poised to grow during the projected years primarily due to their ability to work under severe conditions. These materials showcase a higher level of industrial efficiency which has led to the rising product demand from different industries including automotive, cutting tools, defense, and heavy machinery.

Application Outlook:

Sanitary ware

Table & ornamental ware

Abrasives

Bricks, roof tiles and pipes

Refractories

Ceramic tiles

Decorative ceramic tiles

Packaging

Fine art ceramics

Regional Outlook:

The regional market of Indonesia was worth USD 9.25 billion in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.9% by 2025. Ceramics are largely being used for industrial and construction purposes in the country. These are mainly employed in the manufacturing of wall and floor tiles and roofing. In emerging nations, these products have been substitutes for metal products in roofing due to their high-strength features.

Thailand and Indonesian markets are anticipated to register considerable growth in the construction industry due to increasing government investments on large-scale infrastructural projects and disposable incomes. Indonesia’s constant demand for residential, infrastructural, and industrial expansion has stimulated the need for new construction projects. Robust economic growth is predicted to further stimulate the construction demand in the next eight years.

