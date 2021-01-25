Herbal Toothpaste Market Trends & Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global herbal toothpaste market is expected to touch USD 2.6 billion by the end of 2025. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2025. Changing consumer preferences towards natural products owing to rising health awareness is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

The herbal toothpaste market is witnessing a stiff completion owing to the presence of various established players. For example, Colgate is facing competition from Dabur India and Patanjali Ayurved in the Indian market. Various other companies are bolstering their presence in the market. For instance, HUL acquired herbal brand Indulekha in a deal worth INR 300 crore. Further, the company is investing in herbal products to cater to the growing consumers’ demand.

Among the distribution channel, hypermarket & supermarket occupied the largest market share in 2018. Expanding the supermarket chain in developing countries such as India and China and modernization in retail sectors are supplementing the market growth of the segment. For example, China witnessed a sharp rise in the number of supermarkets from 500 in 2006 to 8,500 in 2016.

On the other hand, the online sales channel is estimated to register the highest growth rate of 10.4% from 2019 to 2025. Key players are partnering with online retailers to consolidate their market presence online. For example, Patanjali collaborated with multiple online retailers such as Paytm, Grofers, 1 mg and others to strengthen its product reach. The company is focusing on making its all products available online.

Asia Pacific held 90% of the market share in 2018. Growing demand for herbal products from countries such as India, Thailand and China is driving the regional growth. Further, increasing focus towards a healthy lifestyle and rising per capita expenditure is anticipated to proliferate the product demand over the next few years.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

India held 21% of the market share globally with leading players such as Dabur and Patanjali occupying the major share.

In 2018, China accounted for USD 778.1 million of market share.

Among the distribution channel, the online segment is likely to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Herbal Toothpaste Market: Key Players

Dabur India Limited, Patanjali Ayurveda, Amway, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Himalaya Wellness, Procter & Gamble, leverayush, INC, Colgate-Palmolive Company and VICCO LABORATORIES

