Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market is projected to reach USD 13.01 billion by 2023

[312 Pages Report] The global dental implants market is projected to reach USD 13.01 billion by 2023 from USD 9.50 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5%. The growth of this market is driven by the growth in the geriatric population and corresponding age-related dental diseases, rising prevalence of tooth decay and periodontal diseases in the overall population across the globe, increasing willingness to adopt dental cosmetic surgery, and the growing number of implant placing dentists. However, the high cost of premium dental implants and limited reimbursement, and high risk of tooth loss associated with dental bridges may expect to hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Titanium implants segment is projected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period

The dental implants market, by material, is segmented into titanium implants, and zirconium implants. Titanium implants segment is expected grow at highest CAGR between 2016 and 2023. The advantages such as high strength and rigidity, more biocompatibility with the human body, better strain-bearing capacity, and cost-effectiveness attributed to its higher penetration of titanium implants in the market.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dental-implants-prosthetics-market-695.html

The value implants segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2016-2023

Based on the price, the dental implants market is categorized into premium, value, and discounted implants. The value implants is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The value implants market is growing gradually and is outpacing the premium implants market. This is majorly attributed to the growing preference for value implants over premium implants (especially in emerging countries) and the increasing number of value implants manufacturers in various regions. In addition, the increasing dental tourism in emerging countries is further expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Europe will continue to dominate the dental implants and prosthesis market during forecast period.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the dental implants and prosthesis market in 2017, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. This region will continue to dominate the dental implants and prosthesis market till 2023. Implant dentistry originated in Europe; therefore, the penetration rate of dental implants is very high in this region. Some of the key factors driving the growth of this market are the growing geriatric population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare, and rising number of dentists placing dental implants.