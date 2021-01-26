Community First Painting LLC Provides Virtual Estimates for their Painting Services to the Residents of Bremerton to Ensure Safety amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Bremerton, Washington, 2021-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Community First Painting LLC is a WA-based company that specializes in high-quality painting services. With its headquarters based in Bremerton, the local veteran-owned enterprise extends its services to homeowners and businesses in Gig Harbor, Pierce County, Bainbridge, Belfair, Tacoma, and other areas across Kitsap County, Silverdale, and Mason County. With state-of-the-art tools, supplies, and equipment along with decades of experience, their highly-trained and licensed professional painters plan, coordinate, and complete all tasks promptly.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 20 million lives, affecting approximately 92 million on a global level. Researchers have revealed that the only thing that can mitigate this devastating virus’s effects is social distancing. During lockdowns, hundreds of businesses incurred losses, and homeowners had to maintain their homes themselves to curb the spread of the disease. Community First Painting is taking the mantle to help residents keep their properties spic and span without compromising their safety. They’ve introduced virtual estimates to customers to provide remote digital consultation to customers. Along with mastering masking technique and precision, the company follows updated protocols and practices in its service delivery.

A spokesperson from Community First Painting LLC shared, “Our 2-year workmanship warranty is proof that customer satisfaction is a top priority. We pay equal attention to interior and exterior because a beautiful appearance not only improves the property’s curb appeal, it also increases its value inherently,”

When asked about their newly launched virtual estimate services, a senior professional painter said, “Some people deem this work to be unimportant, but when they wait too long, it ends up costing more money and time because the damage increases with time. Plus, we love seeing our clients happy. We wanted our customers to feel they can trust us and return to some semblance of normalcy while adhering to SOPs. We’re glad to live in the era of technology where we can stay connected to our loyal clientele while ensuring their safety!”

You can connect with their professional painting service to give a new life to the windows, walls, ceilings, fireplaces, and other interior or exterior elements of your property.

Website: https://communityfirstpaint.com/

Address: 1906 NE Cady St #9710, Bremerton, WA 98310, United States

Phone: +1 360-205-5744