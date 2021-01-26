Consol Group Reaches the Peak In Affordable, Cloud Based Online Accounting Services in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, 2021-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Consol Group has become the most sought-after online accounting service and consulting group in New Zealand. Collaborating with a top-notch cloud based accounting service provider, Consol Group provides unlimited support and sound and powerful advice that helps you to see and enjoy more inflow of cash reserves.

Having partnered with some of the best chartered accountants and licensed tax officials, Consol Group provides tactical financial advice so that the clients can reduce their extra costs and maximize their profits. Equipped with latest technologies, the group also provides their services in the most ethical, transparent and professional way.

According to various reports, Consol Group is the most hassle-free accounting service firm. Specializing in assisting small and medium sized business, the firm has various packages that are up to 40% cheaper than their competitors. Advising currently over a thousand companies of various sizes and turnovers, Consol Group has been rated as the most affordable online accounting firm in New Zealand.

We have been doing splendid work the past few years. It all started from Auckland, and now we are New Zealand’s most affordable accounting services company. Partnering with Xero — the best cloud accounting service provider — has boosted our ability to serve with total efficacy and in a time-oriented fashion without any hassles for the clients. With us, you don’t get locked down in a fixed term contract at any point. Review our price range and you’ll see that we’re unbeatable in being your most affordable online accounting friend. Our plans are flexible, but our goals are fixed. We assure you that with us, you’ll enjoy better fruits of your labour”, said the CFO at Consol Group.

About Consol Group:

Consol Group is a cloud based online accounting company. Based in Auckland, the firm is New Zealand’s most affordable accounting firm.

For more information, please visit https://www.consolgroup.co.nz/

Media Contact:

Phone Number: 0800001851

Email Id: info@consolgroup.co.nz

Website: https://www.consolgroup.co.nz/

###