Wayne Bowden Painters’ Release a New Website

Making their business more accessible to many, Wayne Bowden Painters recently unveiled a new website that offers reliability, responsiveness, and efficiency — reflecting the quality of painting services they offer to their clients.

Hailed as one of New Zealand’s leading painting companies, WBP has been in the industry for around 30 years now. They have a combined 435+ years of experience, making them a highly in-demand provider of both residential and commercial painting services. Their top-rated painting services are combined with competitive pricing and quality customer service to guarantee 100% satisfaction to their clients.

With the launch of their new portal, they intensify their commitment to help their customers — especially the first-timers — explore the services they provide, which include the following:

Residential Painting. Home to the most reputable local painters, WBP has extensive experience in the field of residential painting and decoration. Thanks to their experience and to their cutting edge products, their painters are capable of working with most types of finishes. For them, no house is big or small. Each residential property is sealed with the highest quality of painting job possible.

Commercial Painting. Since the ‘80s, the company has been of service to the commercial sector. From small- to large-scale projects — and everything in between — they offer painting services whose final outcomes are durable and befitting to the clients’ needs. Apart from working with top construction companies in the country for more efficient commercial painting, the firm also sees to it that their technicians are equipped with all the necessary safety training to help them perform their jobs accident-free.

Roof Painting. Painting roofing systems is another specialty of WBP. They know how crucial any roof is — it serves as your protection against harsh elements. And as such, they strive hard to provide roof painting services that meld both aesthetics and durability. Apart from painting itself, they can also address related issues such as rust, missing roof fixings, and more. They also offer free colour consultation once you avail of their service.

Wallpapering. The company doesn’t just have a team of master painters, they also have wallpapering and wallcovering experts. This gives their customers more options when it comes to achieving their desired look for their space — whether it’s a bedroom or an office. They offer a wide variety of designs that are flexible and resistant to warping and other damages. Their hangers have been with the business for over 25 years now.

Other Services. To complete their customers’ experience, the company also offers fireproofing. Their intumescent coating can add protection to properties and people in case of a fire emergency. Additionally, they also provide floor sanding and coating — which allow them to streamline their services and give their clients cost-effective packages.

Get professional assistance for your painting needs. Head on to Wayne Bowden Painters’ newly launched website to see how they can help you out. Feel free to browse through their pages and view their previous work. You may also reach out to them via +64 9-376 2155 or enquiries@wbp.co.nz.