Enjoy A Seamless Experience With Artis’ BE930M Sports Bluetooth Wireless Neckband Earphones

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 2021-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — From wired to Bluetooth wireless neckband earphones Artis has come a long way and these have gained great popularity in recent times. Though a lot of people like their wireless earbuds, using wireless neckband earphones are quite beneficial. What matters is that they have to be of good quality and with Artis’ BE930M Bluetooth wireless neckband earphones, the user is in for an enhanced and enriching experience.

Many still prefer using the conventional headphones but the wireless ones have a definite advantage over these traditional ones. They are practical and can be worn for long periods and especially useful when one is on long trips. Wearing them around the workplace is simple enough as one can take them off easily without hindrances of the wired ones. Since these wireless neckband earphones rest on the shoulders and earbuds go in the ears, it quite easy to handle them.

There are many more benefits of such earphones and the Artis BE930M Sports Bluetooth Wireless Neckband Earphones offers all of these and many more. For one, the wire does not get entangled while running, jogging or when one is at the gym. Using the neckband earphones also does not apply pressure to the head, are more comfortable and allows the ears to stay cool throughout the workout session. The Bluetooth connectivity is a boon since one does not have to worry about the distance and such earphones are also easily accessible and easy to pack away. Besides these also have a longer battery life than those of the wireless headphones.

Artis BE930M Sports Bluetooth Wireless Neckband Earphones offer all this much more. Reasonably priced at Rs 1,999, it is embedded with the Bluetooth 5.0 chipset that ensures an effortless switch between music and calls for a longer duration. This excellent product is also IPx5 Water Resistance Certified to combat moisture and sweat during strenuous physical activities. The sound is superlative as the dynamic stereo output enhances it to another level making it sharp and distinctly clear. Besides, the 10mm Sound Driver offers an exceptional bass and adds to the already excellent sound quality of the product.

An excellent product, these wireless neckband earphones by Artis are true value for money.

