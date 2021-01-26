Baron Hotels & Resorts received the Traveller Review Award 2021

Posted on 2021-01-26 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Cairo, Egypt, 2021-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Hard work pays off, it gives us great pleasure to announce that Baron Hotels & Resorts Egypt have received the Traveler Review Award 2021 by booking.com. Our team members are so grateful for all the positive reviews and ratings provided by our respected guests during this pandemic and challenging time.

Our hotels promise all their valued guests to deliver exceptional services that exceed their expectations all the time.

Booking.com

#BaronHotelsAndResortsEgypt #BaronResortSharmElSheikh #BaronPalaceSahlHasheesh #BaronHotelHeliopolisCairo #BaronPalmsSharmElSheikh #BaronSafeHaven #Beyond #Cairo #RedSea #SahlHasheesh #SharmElSheikh #TravellerReviewAwards2021 #BookingWebsite

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!