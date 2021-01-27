North America Polyurethane (PU) Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2020 – 2024

Felton, California , USA, Jan 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

North America Polyurethane (PU) Market is expected to reach USD 19.18 billion by 2024. Polyurethane (PU) is a most adaptable plastic material formed by reacting a polyol with a polymeric isocyanate or di-isocyanate in presence of additives and catalyst. It is also termed as polycarbamates. They have high abrasion resistance, low in cost, good low temperature quality, and wide molecular structural variability. North America Polyurethane (PU) Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Increasing anxiety regarding energy efficacy in the region, technological enhancement, growing customer awareness regarding thermal insulation, rising shift towards sustainable construction, and presence of major industries in the region are documented as major factors of North America Polyurethane (PU) Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, poor thermal capability and weather ability and its flammable property may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. North America Polyurethane (PU) industry is segmented based on product type, end use, and region

North America Polyurethane (PU) Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2010 – 2024)

Rigid Polyurethane Foam

Flexible Polyurethane Foam

Polyurethane Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Polyurethane Elastomers

Sprayed Polyurethane Elastomers

Cast Polyurethane Elastomers

Others

Others

North America Polyurethane (PU) End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2010 – 2024)

Furniture & Bedding

Construction

Electronics & Appliances

Automotive

Footwear

Packaging

Others

The key players of North America Polyurethane (PU) Market are Alchemie Ltd., BASF, Mitsui Chemicals America, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Tosoh America, Inc., Bayer Material Science, and Huntsman Corporation. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

The United States accounted for the substantial market share of North America Polyurethane (PU) and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market could be high demand for PU products from several end users like automotive, furniture, packaging, and construction and high consumer disposable income.

Mexico follow suit and is estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Also, it is estimated to grow at significant CAGR in the coming years. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise growing demand for lightweight and energy-efficient materials.

