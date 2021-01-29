Black Spectrum Theatre, Inc. Announces Home Video Series for Black History Month

Queens, NY, 2021-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Black Spectrum Theatre, Inc. Announces Black Spectrum Home Video Series for Black History Month and year-round subscription of its Home Video Series.

About: Black Spectrum Theatre and its Founder – Carl Clay-a playwright, director, and filmmaker founded Black Spectrum Theatre Company as a traveling theatrical troupe in 1970. He is now its executive producer. Since that time, Black Spectrum has grown into a multifaceted performing arts and media company that has produced and presented over 150 plays, 30 films, and numerous works of music, dance, and performance art.

February 5th, 2021 – (G) 108 mins Thurgood – This tour de force performance by Doug Wade, chronicles the life and times of the first of the first Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall.

February 12, 2021 – The Shoes on The Other Foot – Video short on Gun Violence by Chris Curry. SAMSON’S WAY – (G) 96mins Teens try to make sense of guns, gangs, and the need to belong.

February 19th, 2021 – (G) 66mins St Albans Jazz Festival – Every third Saturday in July for the last 18 years, Black Spectrum & the Jazz Knights have hosted the historic, St. Albans Jazz Festival.

February 26th, 2021 (PG) 37mins Paul Mooney – The iconic Paul Mooney, hot on the heels of the release of his book, “Black is the New White” dishes biting commentary on America, in this major concert.

Black Spectrum Theatre is the recipient of ten AUDELCO Awards and three National Black Theatre Festival Awards for excellence in African-American theatre.

Black Spectrum Game Changing Season Subscription – As a subscriber you will receive a link to a new vintage video online each week with a password. Once you tap on the link you will be able to view on your computer (or your computer connected to your TV) the weekly program. You can watch the video anytime you want during the 51-hour viewing period, from 7PM Friday to 10PM Sunday.

