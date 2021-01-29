Future Electronics Helps Industrial Applications Designers with Extended ROHM Product Lineup

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is expanding their inventory of ROHM’s extensive lineup of components for industrial power.

The new additions to ROHM’s product portfolio include 3rd generation trench-gate type SiC MOSFETs, available in 6 variants for many applications such as server suppliers, power converters, EV charging stations and more.

Two series of gate drivers are included, offered in a compact footprint with reliable operational features.

Part of the lineup is ROHM’s Kionix group of accelerometers featuring built-in noise filtering, optimized for machine condition monitoring.

To learn more about the entire product feature, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/rohm-components-for-industrial-power-solutions.

