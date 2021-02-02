Elcomsoft Phone Viewer 5.20 updated for iOS 14

Moscow, Russia, 2021-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Elcomsoft Phone Viewer is updated with preliminary support for iTunes and iCloud backups produced by Apple devices running the latest iOS 14. The updated iOS release introduced changes in the backup data format, which required updating the viewing tool to conform to these changes. Elcomsoft Phone Viewer 5.20 can now open both local and cloud backups in the new format, enabling forensic access to evidence extracted from the device with Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit or downloaded from iCloud with Elcomsoft Phone Breaker.

Release notes:

* Added preliminary support for iOS 14 backups (local and iCloud)

* Added support for .tar files created with Magnet AXIOM Acquire

* Improved Wi-Fi connections parsing

* Fixed the problem processing media files under certain circumstances

* Fixed the problem of parsing notes attachments

* Fixed the problem of exporting data when the path contains non-Latin characters

About Elcomsoft Phone Viewer

Elcomsoft Phone Viewer is a quick and easy to use tool to help forensic experts analyze information extracted with ElcomSoft and third-party mobile acquisition tools. Experts can view and decrypt iOS backups and synced data, analyze the content of iCloud backups and browse through file system images extracted from iOS devices. The exporting feature enables expert to continue their investigation in a forensic product of their choice. Please visit https://www.elcomsoft.com/epv.html to find more and download a free trial version.

About ElcomSoft Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1990, ElcomSoft Co.Ltd. is a global industry-acknowledged expert in computer and mobile forensics providing tools, training, and consulting services to law enforcement, forensics, financial and intelligence agencies. ElcomSoft pioneered and patented numerous cryptography techniques, setting and exceeding expectations by consistently breaking the industry’s performance records. ElcomSoft is Microsoft Certrified Partner, and Intel Software Premier Elite Partner.