Mobile Mark Announces Wireless Antenna Solutions for CBRS Private LTE

Itasca, IL, United States, 2021-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — For Networks using the 3.5 GHz Band, including band 48 CBRS in the US and other 3.5 GHz networks around the world, Mobile Mark now offers a range of antenna solutions that help network designers configure a unique CBRS Private LTE network. Antenna styles include Infrastructure, Fixed Site, and Mobile antennas.

The low profile, fixed-site MRM3-3500 surface mount Antenna from Mobile Mark provides 2.5 dBi gain in a micro-sized package. This antenna is for Private LTE networks on CBRS (Citizen Band Radio Service) at 3.5 GHz. The MRM3-3500 ( CBRS ) measures only 1.35 inches tall and 1 inch wide (34 mm x 25mm). In addition, it mounts easily to a vehicle or fixed utility box. This is through a small 9/16 inch (14.3mm) mounting hole and access is required to the underside of the body surface. The antenna’s low profile makes it ideal as a fixed site antenna for data collection and transfer.

According to Michael Berry, Mobile Mark’s President & CEO, “As CBRS at 3.7 GHz and Band 71 at 600 MHz open up, we know that a lot of wireless developers are looking for reliable fixed site antennas. The compact MRM3-3500 provides a practical and easy-to-use configuration.”

The PS12-3500-60 sector antennas can be used for deploying point-to-point backhaul or for point-to-multipoint applications such as CBRS at 3.5 GHz. The PS Series compact antennas measure 12.5″ H x 3″ W x 1.25″ D (32 cm x 7.6 cm x 3.2 cm). These antennas will be unobtrusive in any indoor or outdoor environment. Therefore, the PS Series antennas are 100% weatherproof and can withstand the harshest of conditions.

The 3 element DOD7-3500 is Ideal for CBRS Private LTE Network buildout. This MIMO Antenna is for CBRS & Private LTE at 3.5 GHz and it provides excellent coverage throughout the network. It is ideal for commercial and industrial Private LTE systems.

Each element is fed by a different cable, and each cable covers the entire bandwidth of 3.4-3.7 GHz. The DOD7-3500 Omni-Directional Antenna provides 7 dBi gain. The radome measures just under 40″ (102 cm) tall by 1″ (2.5 cm) in diameter.

Many of the wideband antennas presented here offer coverage up to 3.7 GHz, but a full line of antennas covering 600 MHz – 6000 MHz can be found on our Sub-6 5G-ready 6-2-6 industry section.

Our entire line of CBRS antenna solutions for infrastructure and fixed site and mobile products are available now and you can view full product details on the Mobile Mark website.

ABOUT MOBILE MARK, INC.

Mobile Mark, Inc. designs and manufactures site, mobile and device antennas for 30 MHz – 6 GHz. Applications include CBRS Private LTE Sub-6 5G ready, GNSS Tracking & Fleet Management, Cellular 4G LTE, WiFi, RFID, Public Safety FirstNet, M2M & IoT, Smart City Networks and Autonomous & Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters, which include research facilities and manufacturing plant, are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK. For further information visit our website: www.mobilemark.com.