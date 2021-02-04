Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Regional Scope, Current Trends and Developments Opportunities

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Sulfur Hexafluoride Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Sulfur Hexafluoride Market is expected to rich USD 309.9 million by 2025 as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) is a colorless, inorganic, non-flammable, inorganic, particularly potent greenhouse gas, and an exceptional electrical insulator. Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) has an octahedral geometry, including six fluorine particles involved in a central sulfur atom. It is generally transported as a liquefied compressed gas.

Key Players:

Solvay S.A.

Honeywell International

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Showa Denko K.K.

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Concorde Specialty Gases, Inc.

Air Liquide S.A.

The Linde Group

Advanced Specialty Gases

Chongqing Daan Yingde Speciality Gas Co., Ltd.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/sulfur-hexafluoride-sf6-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The Sulfur Hexafluoride is mainly used in high-voltage circuit breakers, production of insulated glazing windows, casting of magnesium, and in non-invasive medical operations. However, the procurement price of raw resources used in the manufacture of SF6 such as bromine, fluorine, and cobalt (III) fluoride is very high owing to their volatile nature and compound industrial procedures. This factor, consequently, increases the manufacturing price of the end usage SF6.

In the manufacturing of molten aluminum and molten magnesium, sulfur Hexafluoride is mainly used. The gas avoids quick burning and oxidation of the melted metals when they come in direct contact with air, which decreases the volume of molten metal leftover and helps metal manufacturers decrease the manufacturing price.

Product Outlook:

Electronic Grade

UHP Grade

Standard Grade

UHP grade sulfur hexafluoride is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the upcoming period. The usage of UHP grade gas in ultrasound imaging helps spot blood vessels, thereby supporting the doctors to regulate the affected part under circumstances such as uterine fibroids, adenomyosis, and tumors. In 2016, the high-grade sulfur hexafluoride held the highest share in the Sulfur Hexafluoride.

Application Outlook:

Power & Energy

Medical

Metal Manufacturing

Electronics

The Sulfur Hexafluoride gas has extensively lesser electrical conductivity, therefore has huge demand in several high voltage power applications comprising electrical equipment and plants such as electron microscopes and linear accelerators.

Regional Outlook:

North America has been at the forefront with regards to Sulfur Hexafluoride Market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. The South and Central America is anticipated to be the highest developing market for Sulfur Hexafluoride and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8 % in the upcoming period. Owing to the infrastructural development and growing urbanization development in the section, which is producing the demand for electrical apparatus, and, propelling the demand for sulfur Hexafluoride.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark