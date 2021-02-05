Mushroom Cultivation Market: Opportunities And Challenges

The mushroom cultivation market is estimated at USD 16.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. Multiple health benefits associated with mushroom is one of the key factors expected to boost demand for mushroom cultivation in the years to come. The rise in the number of consumers adopting flexitarian and vegetarian diets both in developed and developing countries has further increased the demand for mushroom as a meat alternative.In developing countries, mushroom cultivation is gaining widespread interest among growers since it requires less labor, is low-cost, and provide income throughout the year. The availability of abundant agricultural waste in developing countries such as India and Brazil is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for mushroom cultivation in these countries since agricultural wastes act as a substrate for mushroom cultivation.

Based on the type, button mushroom accounts for the largest share in the mushroom cultivation market. Button mushroom is the most popularly grown and consumed mushroom type at a global level. Button mushroom is widely preferred among consumers in the US. In 2016, the country produced 943 million pounds of mushroom, most popular being button mushrooms. Growing health concerns have urged consumers to opt for nutrition-rich food products. Multiple health benefits associated with mushrooms coupled with increased demand for meat alternatives is expected to boost demand for mushrooms and thus increase the demand for mushroom cultivation in the coming years.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for mushroom cultivation in 2019, followed by Europe. The region is backed by China, which is among the largest producer and consumer of mushroom at a global level, making it a key destination for mushroom cultivation companies in the region. Apart from this, countries such as India, Japan, and Iran are expected to be key revenue generators. Iran ranks 6th at a global level interns of mushroom cultivation at a global level with a production volume of 150,000 tons in 2018-2019. Lucrative opportunity lie ahead in India owing to wide availability of agriculture waste in the country. This agriculture waste serves as a substrate for mushroom cultivation. Thus, Asia Pacific is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for mushroom cultivators in the years to come.

Mushroom cultivators are focusing on expanding their consumer base in the market. Leading players operating in the mushroom cultivation market include Monaghan Mushrooms (Ireland), Walsh Mushrooms Group (Ireland), Mycelia (Belgium), South Mill Mushrooms Sales (US), Smithy Mushrooms Ltd. (UK), Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH (Germany), Italspwan (Italy), Mushroom SAS (Italy) Hirano Mushroom LLC (Kosovo), Fujishukin Co. Ltd. (Japan), Societa Agricola Porretta (Italy), Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc. (US), Fresh Mushroom Europe (Belgium), Commercial Mushroom Producers (Ireland), Lambert Spawn (US), F.H.U Julita Kucewicz (Poland), Polar Shiitake Oy (Finland), Heereco BV (Netherlands), Bluff City Fungi (US), and Mycoterra Farm (US).

