Top Players in the Ambulatory EHR Market and Business Strategies

According to the research report the global ambulatory EHR market size is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2025 from USD 5.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Growth in the global ambulatory EHR market can primarily be attributed to various factors such as government support for the adoption of EHR solutions, increasing number of outpatient care centers, growing patient volume due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, and the need to curtail healthcare costs. On the other hand, market growth is limited to a certain extent due to factors such as reluctance to adopt EHR solutions in developing countries, heavy infrastructure investments, and the high cost of deployment

Some of the key players competing in the ambulatory EHR market are Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH, US), CPSI (US), NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (US), eClinicalWorks (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Modernizing Medicine, Inc. (US), Medical Transcription Billing Corporation (MTBC, US), Amazing Charts, LLC (US), Greenway Health (US), eMDs, Inc. (US), NetSmart Technologies (US), and CureMD (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product launches, and acquisitions to increase their presence in the global ambulatory EHR market.

Epic Systems (US) was the leading player in the ambulatory EHR systems market in 2019. Epic’s position in the market is mainly due to the innovative EHR solutions offered by the company. The company also focuses on improving its geographic presence across the globe and integrating its EHR solutions with other healthcare IT solutions to improve the quality of care and enhance productivity for healthcare providers. In this regard, in 2019, the company partnered with Teledoc Health (US) with the aim to integrate Epic’s EHR solutions with telehealth solutions and tools that can deliver real-time pharmacy data. The company also focuses on R&D activities to develop its ambulatory EHR that meet the customers’ demands.

Cerner Corporation (US) held the second-largest share of the global ambulatory EHR market. The company has a comprehensive product portfolio and provides services such as consulting, record retrieval, and IT management. Its dominance in the market can be attributed to its active R&D activities and strong geographical footprint through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. To garner a larger share of the ambulatory EHR industry, the company continuously focuses on product innovation and collaborations with other companies.

