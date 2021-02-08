Bodyboard Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2021 to 2030

Global Bodyboard Market: Snapshot

Surfing is a water sport that is sought after both as a career and as a type of amusement over the globe. The ongoing ascent in surfing exercises from over the globe has supported the development prospects of the surfing business. The International Surfing Association (ISA), a worldwide group for bodysurfing, acquainted instructive courses with increment the prominence of bodyboarding.

Bodyboards are molded to the rider’s particular needs and inclinations, for example, stature, weight, and type of riding. Three essential types of riding a bodyboard incorporate inclined, dropknee, and hold up. The bodyboard varies from a surfboard in the way that it is significantly shorter (commonly 97 to 109 cm (38 to 43 in) long) and made out of various sorts of froth. The advanced board comprises of a froth ‘center’ embodied by a plastic base, a milder froth top known as the deck, gentler froth sides known as the rails. There are heaps of varieties amongst makers and their outlines all of which influence significant contrasts to how to a bodyboard performs. The sort of froth utilized in each Core decides the bodyboard’s execution in the water. Progressions in Core innovation are persistently enabling organizations to grow new stringer outlines. For example, torsion, replaceable designs, and squared tabular.

Increasing Viewership of Watersport Trade Shows to Boost Popularity of Bodyboarding

With the media viewership of watersport trade shows such as Surf Expo, The Boardroom Show, and The Action Expo, bodyboard is becoming a popular sport among individuals across countries. Growing popularity of the sport has not only increased the viewership of the watersport trade shows but has also translated into amplified sales of watersport merchandise and apparels among sports enthusiasts. Of various watersport equipment, sales of bodyboards merchandise and apparels have witnessed a significant increase.

According to a recently conducted survey, 7.9% of the adults in the U.K. participated in boating and water sports activities in 2016. This trend is expected to be witnessed in various European countries today. As individuals prefer diverting their earnings towards watersport equipment such as bodyboarding, leading manufacturers are focusing on developing novel and innovative equipment to offer an improved experience to the water sports enthusiasts.

Key Companies Leverage Cell Technology and PARADOXCELL Structure to Offer Enhanced Durability and High-Performance

To sustain their lead in the competitive market, leading manufacturers across the countries are focusing on leveraging novel and innovative technology. For instance, Nomad is focused on incorporating cell technology and precision recoil stringer in the bodyboards. With the incorporation of the cell technology in these boards, major manufacturers are concentrating on offering innovative features that allow the skin of the board to absorb pressure, increase strength, and impact compression. In addition, the new precision recoil stringer (PRS) is a tapered carbon fiber stringer that gets narrower and more flexible towards the nose of the board.

In addition, leading manufacturers such as Turbo Surf Designs has developed bodyboards equipped with innovative technology such as PARADOXCELL structure. Through the incorporation of this technology in a range of bodyboards, leading companies are focusing on offering high-performance bodyboards equipped with the improved longevity of structural properties and enhanced durability. Through the incorporation of leading technological features in the bodyboards, major companies are concentrating on improving their position in the competitive market.

Novel Design, Size, and Color: Focus to Remain on Maximizing Comfort and Improving Performance

As retaining control while bodyboarding has continued to be difficult, leading companies are focusing on diversifying their product line and differentiating them by integrating smart and innovative features. To deliver new additions in the bodyboard equipment, leading companies are concentrating on integrating novel designs that offer enhanced control in the water waves. For instance, leading manufacturers such as Custom X are focusing on incorporating innovative designs in the bodyboards to offer enhanced experience and improved performance to the customers. The company is incorporating wider Neoprene cuff to offer maximum comfort to the watersport enthusiasts.

Also, major manufacturers such as Milk Bodyboards are focusing on developing bodyboards with controllable shapes and utilize surlyn slick to offer an enhanced experience to the sports enthusiasts. In addition, the company is also diverting their focus towards developing innovative style templates for the bodyboards in various colors and sizes, which enables the end users to maintain a balance between maneuverability and speed while participating in the sport. Through these innovative designs and features, leading companies are concentrating on improving their position in the competitive market.

Collaborations and Partnerships: Superior Board Quality and Innovative Stringer Set Up to Craft Novel Growth Opportunities

Leading manufacturers are concentrating on aligning with the changing preferences and requirements of the customers to improve their brand identity. To sustain their lead in the competitive market, major manufacturers are focusing on engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations. For instance, recently the Association of Professional Bodyboarders (World Tour) has entered into collaborations with Quipco, which is a prominent outdoor equipment company. Through the collaborations, the company will focus on connecting and encouraging individuals to participate in bodyboarding.

In addition, prominent brands such as Core bodyboards and Bodyboarding-depot have recently entered into a strategic partnership. Through this partnership, the companies are focusing on developing a range of core bodyboards equipped with superior quality board products to improve the experience of the sports enthusiasts. In addition, the companies are focused towards developing bodyboards with enhanced stringer set up, board templates, rails, and cores. Through product development and differentiation, major companies are focusing on pushing their position upwards on the competitive scale. Moreover, leading companies are concentrating on developing customized bodyboards to align with the preferences and requirements of the sports enthusiasts to improve their customer loyalty and brand recognition.

Some of the leading market players identified in the bodyboard market include Turbo Surf Designs, Custom X, Milk Bodyboards, Pride, Ballistic, and Hubboards.

