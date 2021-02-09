Family-Owned Grimsley Autos Continues Client-Forward Services Legacy with Scrap Car Business

The family and veteran-owned business deals in the purchase and repair of junk materials, helping their clients free up space in their garages and purchase new cars.

Cooper, TX, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Like most machines, cars tend to depreciate in both value and physical quality with the passage of time. Maintenance and proper care can help retain performance for longer spans, but the average life of a car is around 12 years. The materials used in the car deteriorate by that point, requiring extensive replacements, which are tedious and warrant a purchase.

Because of this, the scrap car business has started to flourish, becoming the 16th largest industry in the United States and generating around 25 billion dollars annually while offering jobs to over 100,000 people.

Grimsley Autos is a veteran and family-owned enterprise that deals in the purchase of used vehicles. They provide quotations to customers based on the condition of the vehicle.

“People often have cars in their garages that are no good to them, often being held for sentimental value. Sometimes, they’re in poor conditions and the owners can’t get them fixed for various reasons. For people willing to sell these vehicles, we provide an easy option of handing them off to us. We take a look at the condition of the vehicle, determine a reasonable amount for it and buy it off,” a correspondent for Grimsley Autos stated.

Vehicles idly standing in the garage have detrimental effects on the environment of the garage and can have severe consequences in some cases. Older vehicles can leak gasoline and other fluids, which can easily catch fire and cause extensive damage. In case of any openings, animals and insects will find a space to rest inside the car, laying eggs and fecal matter. Tires on older cars also deteriorate with age, releasing toxins into the air that can adversely affect the health of people in the vicinity.

The business works with the initiative of helping people free up space in their garages and parking areas, while also helping them in a monetary manner. It also enables people to get rid of their old car and buy a new one. In case a car is not in running condition, Grimsley Autos offers a towing service to carry the vehicle away.

About Grimsley Autos

Contact information

Website: https://grimsleyautos.com/

Address: 114 TX 24 Cooper, TX 75234

Phone: +1 469-240-1950

Email: info@grimsleyautos.com