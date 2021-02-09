Gill Peterson Joined Pentagon Carpet Cleaning’s Team

ALEXANDRIA, VA, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Pentagon Carpet Cleaning is a professional cleaning company with a ten-year tradition whose team always tries to be as responsive as it may be providing its respectful clients with all kinds of top-class cleaning services. These days, Gill Peterson, an experienced cleaning tech, has joined this firm’s staff with the main goal to contribute to offer, even more, better and detail-oriented service to all present and future clients of Pentagon Carpet Cleaning.

Carpet cleaning in Alexandria VA is a service done by the Pentagon Carpet Cleaning well-coordinated team of cleaning techs. In this company, all employees know that since carpets are areas with a high accumulation of bacteria, allergens, and dirt they are truly harmful to the entire family. Therefore, the Pentagon Carpet Cleaning team gives their best to restore the fresh and clean look to the client’s carpet using environment-friendly products while performing the carpet’s deep-cleaning.

Upholstery cleaning in Alexandria VA is one of the top-quality services provided by Pentagon Carpet Cleaning. This firm’s cleaning team successfully removes and deep-clean all unwanted dirt, allergens, bacteria, and hair with the best products that can be found on the market. The entire upholstery cleaning procedure done by Pentagon Carpet Cleaning is aimed at giving the client’s upholstery the original clean and fresh look which will ensure a healthy time for all residents.

Tile and grout cleaning service is done by Pentagon Carpet Cleaning. Tiles can accumulate a lot of harmful particles, so http://pentagoncarpetcleaning.com/tile-cleaning/Pentagon’s Carpet Cleaning staff truly values tile and grout cleaning. Since grout is a porous material known to collect spills and soot, as well as dirt which discolors the tiles’ surface. Pentagon Carpet Cleaning uses efficient techniques to bring back the like-new look to the floor sealing the grout in between the tiles.

Hardwood cleaning service is provided by Pentagon Carpet Cleaning. Professionally done hardwood cleaning by Pentagon Carpet Cleaning’s workmen extracts all allergens, debris, and dirt that may settle into crevices and cracks of the hardwood. The team of cleaning experts will ensure the reduction of the debris and dirt and guarantee that the dirt is kept out of the floors in the future.

Water damage restoration in Virginia is one of the cleaning services done by Pentagon Carpet Cleaning. This company regards water as a really bad enemy for every house, so professional tools and top-quality equipment are used by a team of well-trained techs to neutralize and prevent water damage consequences. The most frequent issues caused by water damage are leaky pipes, water in the rooms, mold in the basement, and Pentagon Carpet Cleaning gives its best to help every client in record time.

Pentagon Carpet Cleaning is a trustworthy company whose employees are hard-working techs and professional cleaning experts educated to respond 24/7 to all clients’ needs. Pentagon Carpet Cleaning is found in 2010 and from then on it has been providing its services stressing top-quality and timely work. Carpet cleaning, hardwood cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, water damage restoration, and upholstery cleaning are services offered by the Pentagon Carpet Cleaning team.

