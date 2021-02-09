Softline confirms its global Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider Status

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Softline, a digital transformation and cybersecurity provider, completed a progress audit in December of 2020 to retain its Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) status for the second year in a row.

The company demonstrated the competence to meet prerequisites and complete a progress audit recognizing Softline as a partner capable of delivering services and solutions across the complex technologies built on the Azure cloud.

Softline continuously invests in people, processes, operations, and technology to enable successful deployment, operations, and scale of business-critical applications on Azure efficiently and seamlessly to support the customer cloud journey and transformation of their organizations. Softline developed a unique cloud management platform built on the latest technologies as part of this investment. This is a major differentiator when providing support to enterprises with world-class, cloud-managed services.

“The Azure Expert MSP designation once again demonstrates our competence and reliability as a Microsoft partner. Another important step to highlight is the launch of the Softline Global Delivery Center one year ago, which goes hand in hand in providing continuous support to our global customers,” commented Sergey Chernovolenko, Global CEO, Softline. “When customers choose Softline, they work with engineers who understand their unique needs for managed services, from assessment and migration to their robust security and compliance requirements. I am proud that Softline Group is a service provider with impressive cybersecurity competencies, offering its clients highly available, scalable, and secure cloud services and excellent customer experience.”

“Providing Microsoft Azure solutions to customers in emerging markets is a crucial step in global digital transformation, and Softline is an important digital transformation engine in the Microsoft Partner ecosystem,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “Achieving Azure Expert MSP program status is a true testament to the value and commitment to partnership and technical excellence that Softline delivers.”

About Softline

Softline is a globally managed Microsoft partner since 1994, headquartered in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The company first received Microsoft Licensing Solution Provider (LSP) status in 2002 and has since expanded its LSP status to 30 countries. Softline maintains Microsoft Gold competencies in 18 out of 20 categories. The Azure Expert MSP designation further reinforces Softline’s longstanding relationship and collaboration with Microsoft, and the company has been named Partner of the Year several times. In 2020, Softline also received the Microsoft Adoption and Change Management Advanced Specialization (ACM) status for its extensive experience in promoting and implementing Microsoft 365 services to optimize business processes and major contributions to enterprise-level digital transformations.