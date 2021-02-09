Fiber-optic couplers Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2018-2028)

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Fiber-optic couplers market: Market Overview

Due to increasing reliance of organizations on IT, the demand for robust, agile and cost effective IT infrastructure is growing rapidly and supporting the Fiber-optic couplers market. The fabric-optic couplers market is expanding rapidly as the telecom services providers in this modern era are moving towards fiber based networking services. Increasing advancements in the telecom industry are one of the major factors driving the growth of the fiber-optic couplers market worldwide. In parallel to this, customer expectation of next-generation communication solutions, including higher speeds and shorter latency, are some of the key growth factor for global fabric-optic couplers market. Furthermore, the fiber-optic couplers market is one of the significantly growing markets because of the rising demand from various industry verticals. In addition, worldwide adoption of automation is expected to further drive the demand for fiber-optic couplers across the globe.

Fiber-optic couplers are widely used optical fiber instruments used for input and output management. In recent past, the fiber-optic couplers market has witnessed rapid technological advancements, such as terminal connectivity on a network, etc. These advancements in fiber-optic couplers are projected to propel the growth of the fiber-optic couplers market during the forecast period. Furthermore, optical fiber networking technologies, such as wavelength routing, switching and restoration/protection, are gaining traction in enterprises, data centers, networking services providers, etc. Owning to these factors, the fiber-optic couplers market is projected to create potential opportunities for the fiber-optic couplers manufacturers during the forecast period.

Fiber-optic couplers market: Drivers and Challenges

The global Fiber-optic couplers market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. The major growth drivers in the fiber-optic couplers market include increasing demand for networking instruments and increasing demand for high speed broadband connectivity. In addition, use of fiber-optic couplers in various industry verticals is projected to drive the growth of the fiber-optic couplers market during the forecast period. In addition to this, advancements in telecommunication industry across the globe have led to growth of the fiber-optic couplers market across the globe. Moreover, the demand for bandwidth-intensive instruments is positively supporting the growth of fiber-optic couplers market. Deployment of optical fiber networks is drastically expected to drive the market of fiber-optics couplers.

However, factors, such as capital investments, may pose a challenge to the fiber-optic couplers market. Moreover, another challenge for the fiber-optic couplers market is the worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic factors, such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties, may also hinder the growth of the fiber-optic couplers market.

Fiber-optic couplers market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Fiber-optic couplers market on the basis of Type:

Y Fiber-optic Couplers

T Fiber-optic Couplers

Star Fiber-optic couplers

Tree Fiber-optic couplers

Others

In 2017, the Y fiber-optic couplers sub-segment held the maximum market share in the fiber-optic couplers market. The star fiber-optic couplers segment is projected to register high growth rate in the global fiber-optic couplers market.

Segmentation of the Fiber-optic couplers market on the basis of Application:

Telecommunication

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Others.

Due to rapid technological advancements, the telecommunication market is expected to register more that 7.0% CAGR in the global fiber-optic couplers market. The telecommunication sub-segment is expected to hold maximum market share in 2018 in the global fiber-optic couplers market.

Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global Fiber-optic couplers market are Fiber Optic Network Technology Co., Fiberpon Technology Co., Ltd., Fibersense & Signals, Gould Fiber Optics, Radiant, Fouress Network Solutions, AMC Optics and Belkin.

Regional Overview

Presentably, the North America holds the largest market share in the Fiber-optic couplers market due to the technological advancements being seen in optical fibers and increasing demand for networking instruments. Due to growing demand for high performance data networking in Asian countries, such as India and China, the Asia Pacific will hold maximum market share for Fiber-optic couplers in near future. Europe is the fastest growing market for Fiber-optic couplers due to increase in adoption of advanced fiber-optic couplers in various industry verticals. Sturdy economic progress is driving the growth of Fiber-optic couplers market in MEA region. The demand for Fiber-optic couplers market has risen dramatically over the past 18 year months globally.

