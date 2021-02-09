Explosion Proof Devices Market Inclinations Exhibit Growing Demand during the Period until 2027

Explosion proof devices have been gaining grounds in numerous industries with the rapid spread of ‘workplace safety’ concerns apropos of shielding workers from occupational haphazard. Numerous companies touched by industry 4.0 are favoring the installations of explosion proof devices for ensuring the safety of their resources from high probability of environmental hazards.

Explosion proof devices are likely to witness high installation in the industries experiencing extremely unprecedented operating conditions such as sudden rise in the voltage, pressure, and noxious gases. Effectiveness of these devices to protect explosion-susceptible machines from high temperature, voltage fluctuations, and sparks have been increasing their adoption rate. However, the lack of standardization of these devices is anticipated to hold back the steady growth prospects of the Explosion Proof Devices Market.

Explosion Proof Devices Market – Competitive Landscape

The significant partakers operating in the explosion proof market have been employing core strategies such as the development of distinguishable products and their expansion. Tactics related to the streamlining of their distribution channels for optimizing their geographical outreach have been witnessed in the explosion proof devices market. Additionally, mergers, acquisitions, and productive partnerships have been the strategies closely encircling the explosion proof devices market.

The explosion proof devices market sports numerous participants including Parker Hannifin Corporation, Shanghai Explosion-proof Motor Co., Ltd., Shenzhen KHJ Semiconductor Lighting Co., Ltd., Bosch Roxroth AG, Shomal Co., Excalibur Miretti Group, Johnson Controls, CamLosgic Snc, Honeywell International Inc., BCom Solutions, Inc., ABB Group, Cooper Industries, Rockwell Industries, Inc., Siemens AG, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, R. Stahl AG, Bartec Group, Extronics Ltd, Intertek Group Plc, and Adalet.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation was founded in 1917 in Ohio, USA. The firm holds a significant position in the world in motion control technologies such as sealing and shielding, process control, pneumatics, hydraulics, fluid and gas handling, filtration, electrochemical, climate control, and aerospace. It offers accurate engineering solutions for a broad array of applications for aerospace, industrial, and mobile sectors to address the complex challenges of customers.

Adalet is a US-based company with a rich experience of over 90 years of serving the industry. The company has a wide range of product line for the rugged and hazardous industrial applications, which are extensively available in various types, sizes, and materials. The product portfolio of Adalet also comprises of meter housings, instruments, accessories, and explosion proof fittings.

Intertek Group Plc

Intertek Group plc was incorporated in 1888 and is headquartered in the United Kingdom. The rich customer base of the firm has been relying on its competency to ensure the safety and quality of their products. It operates in more than 100 countries in over 1,000 locations and offers round the clock Quality Assurance services. It extends its QA services in the industries such as chemicals, construction and engineering, food and healthcare, products and retail, energy and commodities, and transportation.

Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls International plc is headquartered in Ireland and was established in 1885. The multinational conglomerate manufactures automotive parts such as facility management, fire alarm and suppression, HVAC equipment, climate control, electronics, and batteries. The company operates in over 1,300 across 150 countries and functions with a purpose to foster innovation and improvement to the industries it serves.

Explosion Proof Devices Market – Dynamics

HVAC Systems to Remain a Significant Contributor to the Growth of the Explosion Proof Devices Market

Sales of air conditioning and cooling systems are likely to remain influenced by the growing affinity of consumers towards premium products. Far-reaching capabilities of explosion proof devices to combat high accumulation of heat in HVAC systems and in turn lower their proneness to explosions have been reflecting positively on their number of installations. Additionally, distinctive competency of these devices created by the high presence of toxic paints, combustible dust, and chemicals to offset extreme weather conditions in the manufacturing facility of HVAC systems is anticipated to foster the growth of the explosion proof devices market in the coming years.

Energy Generation Activities to Procure a Sizeable Share of the Explosion Proof Devices Market

There has been an increase in the trends of energy consumption in commercial, residential, as well as industrial applications, which has generated the need for drawing more energy from fuels. This stimulates the demand for explosion proof devices to avoid blasts during the production of energy from natural resources like oil and gases. Promising growth prospects of explosion proof devices market can be anticipated, on account of the high dependence of energy on coal, which has increased the onshore and offshore activities.

