Xterminator Pest Control Continues to Provide Exceptional Bug Removal Services Even During the Pandemic

Columbus, Ohio, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — Bed bug infestations occur in homes, hotels, motels, buses, trains, dorms, etc. They are most commonly found in upholstered furniture, since it provides plenty of hiding space. They are an annoyance that can lead to loss of sleep due to persistent itching. Bed bug bites also increase the chances of secondary skin infections too. These infestations have been particularly difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, reliable exterminator services in Columbus, OH like Xterminator Pest Control have been of immense help to residents.

Xterminator Pest Control is a leading professional pest control service that provides residential and commercial services in Columbus. They provide pest control for bed bugs, termites, rodents, and much more. Their team has plenty of experience with pest control and their services are professional and quick. The products used are extremely effective, making them the preferred choice amongst residents and businesses here. Their services are affordable, and they offer financial help to cover extra costs too.

Pest infestations are a menace for inhabitants to deal with. Bed bug infestations, in particular, are incredibly difficult to deal with. They require the expertise of professionals. While bed bugs don’t pose a significant health concern, they can affect a person’s quality of sleep due to the persistent itchiness. Others might have an allergic reaction too.

Bed bugs are difficult to get rid of since they are able to survive up to 18 months without food. They also hide in narrow spaces and upholstered furniture, making it impossible to remove, without the right products and expertise. One adult female lays five eggs a day and up to 500 eggs after mating. In a matter of months, the bed bugs in a home can exceed 30,000.

Bed bugs can also spread within a home and can be carried to other places too. They are known as the best hitchhikers since they cannot fly. They make their way into a home by hiding in a person’s luggage or clothing.

Hire a bed bug expert like Xterminator Pest Control to deal with bed bug infestations, particularly during this pandemic. They are licensed with the Ohio Department of Agriculture and have a highly effective bed bug treatment plan. Those interested in learning more about their bed bug treatment can visit their website to get in touch with their representatives.

About the Company

Xterminator Pest Control has been helping residents prevent pest infestation from worsening since its inception. Their high-qualified technicians are experienced in handling a plethora of pest-related problems, and use state-of-the-art equipment to get rid of them effectively.

Address: Xterminator Pest Control, 1209 Hill Rd. North #329, Pickerington, OH 43147

Phone: (614) 935-3973

Website: http://www.xterminator.com/