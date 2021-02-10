Global Oncology Nutrition Market is Eyeing to Generate the Revenue at a CAGR of 8.7% During Forecast Period

Pune, India, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The oncology nutrition market was valued at USD 1.34 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2.21 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as the development of elemental formulas and product innovation in terms of non-GMO-based formulas present significant opportunities for the growth of oncology-based nutrition formulas.

This study estimates the market size for 2018 and projects its demand till 2023. Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of this market and estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. Various secondary sources such as directories, industry journals, databases (such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Business, and Factiva), and annual reports of companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of the oncology nutrition market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=166703967

Although, tube feeding is an effective and cost-efficient option for providing clinical nutrition, certain complications associated with the use of these devices can result in additional healthcare costs. Also, the limited reimbursement associated with its use pose significant restraint for greater adoption of these feeding formulas.

The report analyzes the oncology nutrition market by type of cancer and region. Based on cancer type, the head and neck cancers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. Patients with head and neck cancers suffer from severe problems associated with oral nutritional intake. Thus, the enteral route is used for nutrition support. With the increasing number of such cancers cases, the uptake of tube feeding formulas has increased. Also, conditions such as severe mucositis, xerostomia, dysgeusia, and nausea & vomiting limit nutritional intake, adding to the adoption of oncology nutritional feeding formulas.

Geographically, the oncology nutrition market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of this market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased awareness and accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, large population base, and rapid improvements in the health insurance sector.

Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=166703967

Key Market Players

The major players in the oncology nutrition market are Abbott Laboratories (US), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Danone (France), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), and B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany). The other players in this market include Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (US), Hormel Foods (US), Meiji Holdings (Japan), Victus (US), and Global Health Products (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com