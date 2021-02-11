yieldHUB chosen by growing semiconductor company

Limerick, Ireland, 2021-Feb-11 — /EPR Network/ —

yieldHUB announced that they will work with fast-growing fabless start-up Empower Semiconductor.

yieldHUB is a leading provider of data analysis and yield management solutions to the semiconductor industry. They work with innovative fabless and IDM companies worldwide, helping to successfully characterize and release new products into production and in-depth monitoring thereafter.

Speaking about this, Karim Hamed, Senior Manager of Product Engineering, Empower Semiconductor said “We chose yieldHUB as it’s very powerful! It’s fast, secure and we can access it anywhere in the world. It’s exactly what we need for data analysis and yield management. 2021 is set to be a very busy year for us, and yieldHUB is the ideal data analysis partner for the journey”.

yieldHUB’s suite of products are ideal for fabless startups in the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase and then leading into production. The characterization module speeds up a key part of NPI. The production capability helps increase yield, improve quality and enhance reliability. The system is scalable and cost-effective. The NPI and production phases are all supported in the same platform.

John O’Donnell, Founder and CEO, yieldHUB said “Empower’s range of products are groundbreaking for the semiconductor industry. We’re looking forward to supporting them as they design new products and ramp up production.”

Empower Semiconductor developed a breakthrough on-chip power management architecture that will redefine the cost, size and energy efficiency of voltage regulators for everything from low-power mobile applications to higher-powered storage and server systems.

About yieldHUB:

yieldHUB is a leading yield management solutions provider, with customers ranging from fast-growing fabless semiconductor companies to IDMs across the world.For companies who need to optimize yields, yieldHUB combines semiconductor industry expertise with the latest database, on-premise and cloud technologies, to provide a cost-effective complete solution.

About Empower Semiconductor

Empower Semiconductor was founded to solve fundamental problems in power delivery for data-intensive applications. Traditional power solutions require dozens of discrete components with big footprints, complex designs and deliver power inefficiently with poor response times and inaccuracies.