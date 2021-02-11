Global Autoinjector Market : Disposable autoinjectors segment accounted for the largest share

Pune, India, 2021-Feb-11 — /EPR Network/ —

What This Report Will Provide?

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current autoinjector market size. Exhaustive research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the number of breast lesion localization procedures and the value market. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global autoinjector market is projected to reach USD 104.9 billion by 2025 from USD 46.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2025.

Major Growth Boosters:

Market growth is largely driven by the growing prevalence of targeted therapies, the rising incidence of anaphylaxis, rising preference for self-administration of drugs, usability advantages, the increasing number of regulatory approvals, the availability of generic versions of autoinjectors, favorable reimbursements and government support, and technological advancements. The patent expiry of biologics is also expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market.

COVID-19 Impact on The Autoinjector Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a global healthcare crisis, causing a shift in healthcare delivery in most regions. Most non-essential procedures and in-hospital therapies were deferred in the first half of 2020 to prevent the spread of the infection and ease the toll on healthcare infrastructure. According to researchers at Indiana University, healthcare visits decreased by around 40% in the first six weeks of the pandemic in the US, from early March to mid-April.

Disposable autoinjectors segment accounted for the largest share of autoinjectors market in 2020.

Based on type, the autoinjector market is segmented into reusable and disposable autoinjectors. In 2019, the disposable autoinjectors segment accounted for the largest share of the global autoinjectors market. Disposable autoinjector are the most-preferred autoinjectors due to their ease of use and the presence of a built-in glass syringe (eliminates the need of manually loading the glass syringe), which makes it more convenient for patients with reduced dexterity or visual impairments.

Recent Developments

In August 2020, Antares Pharma (US) signed an agreement with Lunatus Global Medical Supplies (Dubai). In this agreement, Antares will supply packaged products to Lunatus and Lunatus will submit and obtain regulatory approval for XYOSTED in the UAE and Saudi Arabia as well as promote, market, and distribute XYOSTED in these two countries.

In March 2020, SHL Medical (Switzerland) acquired Weibel CDS (Switzerland). This acquisition aimed at strengthening SHL Medical’s ability to provide more advanced drug delivery systems based on human-centered designs and functionality.

In January 2020, Eli Lilly invested USD 470 million and created over 460 new jobs in Durham, NC. This expansion brought a new state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing facility to North Carolina’s research triangle park.

Regional Growth Analysis:

Geographically, the autoinjector market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Growth in the Asia Pacific market is majorly driven by the large diabetes population and increasing healthcare expenditure which has drawn a number of major autoinjector device manufacturers to this region. These companies are increasing their presence in the Asia Pacific market through several approaches, such as establishing sales offices and partnering with local pharmaceutical companies.

Key Market Players

Some of the key players operating in the autoinjector market include AbbVie Inc. (US), Mylan (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Amgen (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Teva Pharmaceutical (Israel), Antares Pharma (US), Merck KGaA (Germany).