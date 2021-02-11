Smart Card Contactless Ticketing Market Key Players, Industry Demand, Overview And Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast To 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-11 — /EPR Network/ —

An array of players is important for the technology industry market. What’s exciting is that there are tech giants that have established themselves in the industry for decades, and then there are those that have just emerged in the past few years. The products and services developed by both startups and leading players are key for the industry.

Technology has gained so much impetus today that is has become the fulcrum of several industries today. The enormous dependence on technology keeps it at the center stage of every requirement for a business. It not only increases ease of doing business, but also improves productivity and efficiency. With the penetration of internet, every business across the globe is fast migrating to the digital space. Moreover, the growing adoption of automation, penetration of 4G and 5G network services, and easy availability of connected devices, will revolutionize the technology space. The emerging concept of a networked society is based on creating connected smart machines, including autonomous vehicles and robots. Advanced cloud architecture can potentially deal with the sharing and distribution of machine intelligence, and enable functioning at a higher level. Companies are increasingly striving to understand how to bestrew intelligence over the cloud.

Global Smart Card Contactless Ticketing Market: Introduction

A smart card is basically a credit card-sized piece of plastic with a microchip embedded in it. So, smart card contactless ticketing refers to a system where a travel ticket is stored on a microchip, digitally, rather than on a print out, and this is generally on the chip in the smart card. Smart card contactless ticketing schemes are becoming increasingly popular as a new technology for enhancing public transportation services across the world. The smart card contactless ticketing system is not only about an individual passenger’s benefits, but local transport authorities and central governments can also gain benefits from smart card contactless ticketing systems. Due to the increase in fraud activities and the need to provide secure services to customers, smart card contactless ticketing players are offering security-based solutions to fulfil this huge demand in the smart card contactless ticketing market. The introduction of reliable and safe smart card contactless ticketing systems has brought about a wide range of applications of smart cards in different sectors. Smart card contactless ticketing can also be used for fare collection via mobile ticketing and tolls.

Global Smart Card Contactless Ticketing Market: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing demand for mobile and web applications, real-time information, and smart cards are some of the major factors driving the growth of the smart card contactless ticketing market. Due to the increase in the installation of safety and convenience systems and advanced fare payment systems, there has been an increase in the public transport smart card contactless ticketing market. Also, the greater ability to use contactless smart cards for different fare structures is one of the key factors fueling the growth of the smart card contactless ticketing market over the forecast period. Faster and easier transactions makes the boarding of passengers smoother. These are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the smart card contactless ticketing market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increased adoption of NFC payments is anticipated to foster the demand of the smart card contactless ticketing market over the forecast period.

However, some of the technical challenges associated with the usage of smart cards and the high cost of migration to smart cards are some of the factors that are anticipated to hinder the growth of the smart card contactless ticketing market in the near future.

Global Smart Card Contactless Ticketing Market: Segmentation

The smart card contactless ticketing market can be segmented on the basis of technology, vertical, and region.

The smart card contactless ticketing market segmentation by technology,

RFID (Radio Frequency Identification)

NFC (Near Field Communication)

The smart card contactless ticketing market segmentation by vertical,

Transportation Land Transport Air Transport Water Transport

Media and Entertainment

Others

Global Smart Card Contactless Ticketing Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the market participants in the global smart card contactless ticketing market identified across the value chain include CPI Card Group Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Atos SE, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, American Express Company, and Oberthur Technologies S.A.

Global Smart Card Contactless Ticketing Market: Regional Outlook

By region, the smart card contactless ticketing market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe is anticipated to lead the smart card contactless ticketing market, followed by North America, during the forecast period, due to the fast adoption of new technology in these regions. Asia Pacific is set to be an emerging region in the smart card contactless ticketing market in the coming years, due to the rising investments from governments and companies to provide complete automation in smart card contactless ticketing services and systems. Growing economies such as China and Japan are estimated to contribute to the smart card contactless ticketing market, due to the growing demand for smart card contactless ticketing and automated systems from such economies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes,

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



