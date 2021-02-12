Inversion Table Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The routine-lifestyle of the working population across the globe has given birth to new forms of lifestyle complexities, including back pain. The continually growing economically-active population has made inroads for several products and services designed to combat lifestyle ailments. Inversion tables, being one of them, have been gaining significant traction over the past few years. Beyond muscular pain, this therapy is useful in the improvement of the respiratory system, circulatory system, digestive and immune system, physical fitness, and mental health, which has been contributing towards the growth of the inversion table market. Key players in the inversion table market including Teeter, Innova, and Ironman have been focusing on expanding their global presence to cater to all of the white spaces that will become potential inversion table markets in the years to come.

Inversion Table Market: Touching Every Pain Point

Inversion tables have touched every domain of physical and mental fitness as users utilize them in most preventive and curative health practices. Some of the hidden benefits including improvement in physical appearance and anti-ageing effects have also been bolstering the inversion table market growth.

A fair percentage of the inversion table market already exists among celebrities across various countries. Besides this, there is an opportunity undercover in the form of pull-based inversion tables among budding actors, models and sportsperson. The non-mechanical forms of exercise including yoga have been exerting a moderate degree of threat on the inversion table market; however, owing to the lack of professional yoga trainers, the short-term impact of this restraint will be low on the inversion table market.

Manual Inversion Tables Forms the Larger Cross Section of the Market

By product type, the two types of inversion tables available in the market are manual and motorized. While manual inversion tables are cheaper and account for a significant part of the market share, motorized inversion tables are high on growth. On the basis of application, inversion tables are used in gyms, households and hospitals. Gyms and households form the majority of the inversion table market share. The percentage of population inclined towards being fit is going northward and there is a surge in the number of home gyms. These factors have been fuelling the growth of the inversion table market.

Developed Countries: Key Investment Points in Inversion Table Market

Developed countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, and the U.K., among others, are crucial investment zones for the inversion table market where this industry is in the growth phase. The white spaces available in these countries in the inversion table market are expected to be filled up in the years to come. The inversion table market in developing and underdeveloped countries is mostly in the nascent phase, and inversion table players can expect huge returns in the future as they advance and follow their western counterparts.

Macroeconomic factors will play a crucial role in the expansion of the inversion table market in emerging economies. With growth in disposable income and urbanization, the inversion table market in these economies is set to surge. Social media is forming a pull-driven inversion table market and E-commerce channels are among the most critical revenue streams in the inversion tables market. As the e-commerce business multiplies, the inversion table market will keep growing.

Oligopolistic – Yet Innovative Inversion Tables Market

The global inversion table market is highly concentrated where established players have a firm hold on their shares. To further fight the oligopolistic competition, competitors in the inversion table market are renovating their portfolios. Ironman, for instance, has launched the Ironman IFT 4000 inversion table, a combination of traditional models and Far Infrared Therapy (F.I.R.). Teeter, on the other hand, has introduced Teeter Hang Ups, which has acupressure nodes and a lumbar bridge designed to increase better circulation. At the competitive front, these developments have elevated competition in the less-cluttered inversion table market while consumers are finding products with additional benefits.

Inversion tables are available in an array of sizes with prices ranging from US$ 100 to US$ 1,000. While established players in the inversion tables market offer their products in the mid-to-high price range, there also exists a small pool of competitors in the inversion table market targeting at low-budget customers. The latter types of competitors in the inversion table market position their products accordingly to keep their share intact. However, going forth in the analysis period, the competition at the bottom-end of the inversion table market is anticipated to intensify as the market leaders will endow their focus and efforts on this segment.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

