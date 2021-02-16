LeCesse Development Corp. has broken ground on luxury apartment community in Oviedo, FL

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., 2021-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — LeCesse Development Corp., a nationally recognized multifamily developer, has broken ground on its latest project: a 269-unit, best-in-class apartment community located in Oviedo, Florida.

The project, to be named Avila, will offer residents luxury amenities inside and outside, as well as a prime location near the Central Florida GreeneWay (SR 417), Central Florida Research Park and the University of Central Florida with easy access to Winter Park, Lake Mary and downtown Orlando.

“We aim to create unique, lasting communities with every project we work on,” said Caleb Keenan, COO. “We believe Avila is everything today’s resident is looking for in an apartment community, and we’re excited to bring this option to Seminole County.”

Avila will be made up of three three-story, elevator-serviced apartment buildings with climate-controlled corridors. The 269 units, each equipped with smart home technology, will consist of a mix of one, two and three-bedroom options with detached garages available for rent. The units will feature spacious, open floor plans with designer kitchens, nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel Energy Star appliances, wood-style plank flooring and large walk-in closets.

Outside, a full luxury amenity package, including an expansive multi-level clubhouse, will be available for residents to enjoy. The clubhouse will contain a community dining kitchen, game rooms, a resort-style pool with a cabana and wet bar, indoor/outdoor fitness center, micro-offices and more. There will also be an on-site dog park, car wash, grilling stations, putting green, fire pits, electric car charging stations and a kids play area.

Located at 3200 W. State Road 426, Avila boasts a central location just 10 minutes from the University of Central Florida and 20 minutes from the Orlando International Airport and Downtown Orlando. It is just a short drive from a wide variety of grocery, dining and retail options.

Humphreys & Partners Architects of Maitland will serve as the architect for Avila. Roger B. Kennedy Construction of Altamonte Springs will be the general contractor, and Florida Engineering Group of Orlando will serve as the civil engineer. Financing for this project will be provided by Wells Fargo and Federal Capital Partners.

Sitework has begun, and the project is slated to open in Summer 2022.

For more information about LeCesse Development Corp., visit www.lecesse.com.

About LeCesse Development Corp.

LeCesse Development is a nationally recognized multifamily investment firm that has developed over 20,000 units since its founding in 1952. Based in Orlando, FL, LeCesse specializes in the development, construction, and ownership of multifamily communities in growth markets throughout the Eastern United States. For more information, visit www.lecesse.com.