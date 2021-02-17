Loss-in-Weight Feeder Market Insights Highpoint Technological Advancement Pushing Overall Growth, details Fact.MR study // Industries Inc. Gericke, Hapman, Acrison. Kubota, GIMAT, Schenk Process, Novatec, Plastore

Loss-in-weight feeders are flexible and can handle bulk solids, liquids and other flowing products, used for both small and medium feeding ranges. Loss-in-weight feeders work under extreme pressure and in ambient conditions. The design depends on usage and vary from compact constructions to flexible concepts. The loss-in-weight feeders generate a controlled, fixed mass flow, as per the requirement in the mixing processes. These loss-in-weight feeders are used in various end-use industries such as the food industry and different laboratories. Various systems such as pneumatic conveyors are used to refill the loss-in-weight feeders. All the materials, feeder and hopper in the loss-in-weight feeder are continuously weighed during the operation.

The dominant application of loss-in-weight feeders is for collecting materials out of a storage vessel. The material stored in the hopper is refilled according to the rate at which it discharges so that the feeder never gets empty. The loss-in-weight feeders also helps in controlling the flow of solid fuels with high accuracy, at a comparatively lower cost. These factors altogether contribute towards the growth and demand for the loss-in-weight feeders in the various end-use industries across the world.

Loss-in-Weight Feeder Market Dynamics

The key factor which drives the loss-in-weight feeders market is the constant growth and development in the various sectors and industries such as food, chemical, pharmaceutical and construction is set to push the loss-in-weight feeders market. Also increasing consumer preferences towards the improvement of quality and easy handling of the product will fuel the demand across various applications such as food, construction and chemical. In addition to this, manufacturers are focused on improving the designs to make it robust, durable and reliable. Consequently, increasing technologies for reducing power outages is continuously encouraging the need for automation.

The innovations in products and rapid growth of technology are also the key factors influencing the growth of the loss-in-weight feeders. For easy and quick production and packaging, the weighing and filling equipment must be clean, easy-to-handle and flexible. In the manufacturing processes, loss-in-weight feeders help to do the work precisely and quickly. Apart from this, the size and the cost of installing and maintaining the loss-in-weight feeders in industrial applications act as a restraint in the global loss-in-weight feeders market.

Loss-in-Weight Feeder Market Segmentation

Loss-in-weight feeders are segmented on the basis of types as:

  • Volumetric loss-in-weight feeder
  • Gravimetric loss-in-weight feeder

Loss-in-weight feeders are segmented on the basis of parts as:

  • Hopper
  • Feeder
  • Weighing

Loss-in-weight feeders are segmented on the basis of feeding ranges as:

  • Small feeding range
  • Medium feeding range

Loss-in-weight feeders are segmented on the basis of the end-user industry as:

  • Food Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Plastics Industry
  • Others

Loss-in-weight feeders are segmented on the basis of the type as:

  • Single screw feeder
  • Twin screw feeder

Loss-in-weight feeders are segmented on the basis of the region as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • APEJ
  • MEA

They are also segmented on the basis of the flow rate, material temperature, particle size and bulk density of the material.

Loss-in-Weight Feeder Market Regional Overview

The regional demand for Loss-in-Weight Feeder varies across the globe. North America is the primary region for the manufacturing of the pharmaceutical industries, as these loss-in-weight feeders are required for the feeding and weighing in the pharmaceutical industries. There is a growth opportunity for the loss-in-weight feeders market in the North America region.

In APEJ, in countries such as India and China, the construction sector is growing at a fast pace, which results in the growth of construction materials markets such as cement, bricks and other construction materials. The loss-in-weight feeders are essential for feeding raw materials that are required for making the correct mixture. This drives the demand for the global loss-in-weight feeders market.

In Europe and Japan, the chemical and food sectors are anticipated to foster the demand for the loss-in-weight feeders in the region.

Loss-in-Weight Feeder Market Key Players

Some of the prominent key players in the global loss-in-weight feeder market are:

  • Merrick Industries Inc.
  • Gericke
  • Hapman
  • Acrison
  • Kubota
  • GIMAT
  • Schenk Process
  • Novatec
  • Plastore

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Market Segments
  • Demand & Supply Trends
  • Current Issues and Challenges
  • Companies and Competitor Landscape
  • Value Chain
  • Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

