Pectinase Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2031

Pectinase is commonly referred to as pectic enzymes. The most studied and widely used commercial pectinase in the global market includes pectozyme, pectolyase and polygalacturonase. They are used to speed up the extraction of fruit juice and is also used in the production of wine. Pectinase’s ability to break down pectin provides it with many specific benefits.

These benefits primarily affect the digestive system, including the support of intestinal bacteria, colon function and assistance with seasonal conditions. Due to these benefits, the pectinase market is expected to witness significant growth across the globe. The manufacturing in global pectinase market is engaged in enhancing R&D strategies and increasing their tie-ups with end-users around the world.

Increasing Demand for Beverages Opening New Doors for the Market

The increasing demand for refreshments and beverages in the regions of Latin America and Western Europe are expected to create fundamental open doors for dynamic players in the global pectinase market. The significant rise in the demand for nutraceuticals and fruit flavors are expected to result in the favorable growth of pectinase market. Key market players in pectinase market are expected to use this open door over the forecast period. Growing intention to purchase organic products has also been witnessed in developing countries due to the affluence of food safety and quality trends among the consumers, which is leading to rise in growth of global pectinase market in the forecast period.

Extraordinary Growth of Extract Sector fuels the Growth of Pectinase Market

The trend of specialty retail formats offering specific products in sweet-smelling and flavoring extracts has been gaining traction over the years. Fruits extract are available in a wide variety and grades such as food, homecare and personal care, and also at competitive prices. Thus, consumers have sufficient choices, which enhances the lucrative business of fruit extracts. This is anticipated to drive the growth of the global pectinase market during the forecast period. The rising consumption of alcohols, especially wines, in developed countries is an alternative factor escalating the growth of global pectinase market.

The stringent government regulation for approval are the major restraints for pectinase market. However, the increasing use of substitutes is expected to hamper the growth of global pectinase market.

Pectinase Market Segmentation

Global pectinase market can be segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry.

On the basis of type, pectinase market can be segmented as:

Protopectinases

Polygalacturonases

Pectin lyases

Pectinesterase

On the basis of end-use industry, pectinase market can be segmented as:

Food & Beverages

Textile

Aquaculture

Others

Pectinase Market Regional Outlook

Geographically, pectinase market has been categorized into seven prominent regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East and Africa. The growing aquaculture industry and food & beverages industry in emerging economies, such as China and India, increases the use of pectinase for extraction and other uses, leads to anticipate the global pectinase market in the forecast period. North America represents a considerably high market share as the market is improving in the region due to increased per-capita expenditure and interests in food & beverages industry developments.

Moreover, Europe is a growing market due to the high per-capita income and the ever-increasing chemical industry in the region, which is likely to create a demand for the pectinase market over the forecast period. Pectinase market continues to witness significant growth in East Asia and South Asia, primarily driven by the increasing population, rising demand of fruits extract and increasing health concerns in the emerging economies, such as China and India. China is the leading market in the East Asia region.

The aquaculture developments in the developing economies have created new opportunities for leading manufacturers for business expansion in Asian countries, which is expected to pave new growth pathways for pectinase market.

Pectinase Market Key Players

Rise in advancement in food and textile industries offers lucrative opportunities for key manufacturers of pectinase market. The key players in the pectinase market are mentioned below:

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Novozymes

DSM

AB Enzymes

Amano Enzyme

Shandong Longda

Jinyuan

Challenge Group

Youtell

