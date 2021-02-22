Concrete and Cement Dissolver Market 2018 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

A concrete and cement dissolver is an alternative solution for the use of hazardous or toxic acids used for cement or concrete removal. Concrete and cement dissolvers eliminate the need for scrapping, hammering and acid washing equipment, tools and surfaces. A concrete and cement dissolver is safe to use indoors and outdoors. In some cases, they may also be used without respirators as well as protective clothing. Concrete and cement dissolvers are noncorrosive, which prevents them from damaging tools and equipment. During the dissolving process, the concrete and cement dissolver does not affect the surface paint and finish of the substrate area. Concrete and cement dissolvers are applicable on a range of substrates, such as wood, plastic, metal, glass and rubber surfaces. A concrete and cement dissolver can be easily applied with help of a spray foamer, standard pump sprayer or brush.

A concrete and cement dissolver is an excellent alternative source for harmful acids, such as muriatic acid, sulphuric acid, hydrochloric acid and phosphoric acid. Concrete and cement dissolvers convert the positively charged ions into negatively charged ions which dissolve the concrete into a mud-like substance which is washed away with the help of pressurized water source. Thus, a concrete and cement dissolver dissolves the hardened cement or concrete, which can be easily cleaned with the help of a hose or pressure water source. It can be said that concrete and cement dissolvers act chemically rather than mechanically. Thus, these dissolvers can be used to remove hardened or cured mortar, cement and concrete. Concrete and cement dissolvers are non-toxic, biodegradable and environmentally green liquids. Concrete and cement dissolvers release no fumes and use non VOC-based compound. Concrete and cement dissolvers can also be easily neutralized and diluted with the help of water. Additionally, Concrete and cement dissolvers can be designed keeping in mind the safety of labor or operator.

Concrete and Cement Dissolver Market: Regional Outlook

Demand from construction and other commercial applications in countries, such as India and China, will create positive conditions for the growth of the concrete and cement dissolvers. North America and the European region are mainly focused on infrastructural development and thus, countries in these regions could be potential markets for Concrete and cement dissolvers. Latin America and Japan are expected to witness moderate growth in the concrete and cement dissolver market whereas Middle East will be a potential growth market for Concrete and cement dissolvers during the forecast period.

Concrete and Cement Dissolver Market: Market Participants

Some of the global participants in the Concrete and Cement Dissolver Market are:

Jamson Laboratories, Inc./Power Kleen Corporation

KPM Industries Ltd

Sakrete

Cemix Products Ltd

Chemtools

Winnzer Corporation

NewLook International

West India Chemicals

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

