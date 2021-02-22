Demand for Fire Resins Slumps Temporarily amid Covid-19 Outbreak, Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The Resin is an organic substance and insoluble in water. There are several resins used for the different industrial application such as, polymer, paints & coatings, etc. Some of the resin are inflammable and known as fire resins or flame retardant resins. The only basis element that separates fire resins from other resins are the flame retardant technologies is used to minimize the fire hazards. The key application of the fire resins are to disrupt the fire triangle element for combustion. Fire resins work on the mechanism of vapor phase inhibition mechanism in which fire resins are reacted with burning polymer in the vapor phase to disrupt the production of radicals at the molecular base. As per the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) publication in 2016, there were more than thousands of lives lost owing to fire globally. Fire resins have huge opportunity to grow in the market and moderately replace the traditional resins.

Market Dynamics: Fire Resins Market

Fire resins market is expected to gain traction in the near future. There are several factors which are responsible for the growth of fire resin market such as strigent regulations related to safety concern of the people in industries and growth of wooden frame houses in the Western European countries. Along with these positive factors, some negative factors restrict the progress of fire resins market such as, volatile prices of the raw materials, relatively weak growth of regional dynamics is expected to restrict the demand of fire resins market. Key players in the fire resins market are planning to offer high properties based resins to cater to specific end-use requirements. These key players prefer to offer high value-added resins in order to achieve major share in terms of value and volume. Manufactures are focussing to offer application specific products in fire resins segment and growing consumption in the developing region is expected to create new trends in the fire resins market in between the forecast period. On the basis of geographical region, North America is expected to fuel the demand of fire resins market followed by Western Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Fire resins market is segmented on the basis of classification and end use

On the basis of classification,fire resins market is segmented as

Halogenated

Halogen Free

On the basis of resin, fire resins market is segmented as

Phenolic Resin

Polyester Resin

Epoxy Resin

Other

On the basis of composites, fire resins market segmented as

Glass

Carbon

Other

On the basis of end use, fire resins market is segmented as

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Transportation Automotive Fertilizer Chemicals Marine Oil & Gas Other Industrial



In terms of value and volume, North America is gaining traction to dominate the global fire resins market in the near future owing to safety of industrial and human in the region. On the basis of consumption, Asia Pacific led the global market by the end of 2018, followed by Western Europe. Fire resins market in the India is projected to experience weak growth as compared to the other ASEAN countries. Stringent government regulations implementation regarding emission of pollutants in the U.S. is anticipated to pull the market growth in the near future. The Asia Pacific is experiencing rapidly changing economics in countries like China and India, in addition to this increasing automotive sector in countries such as India, South Korea, and Japan, and also the significant change in innovative technologies offered for the agricultural in China and Malaysia are estimated to witness for the growth in lubricity improver market in the region.

Some of the key players of Fire resins market are the

Ashland Specialty Chemicals

Interplastic Corporation

Polynt Composites Inc

Reichhold Chemical Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

Chevron Ornite Company

Huntsman Corporation

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Polynt Composites

