Aromatherapy Diffuser Market – Outlook, Size, Share & Forecast 2019 to 2029 | Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (Muji), Viturvi, Neal’s Yard Limited.

Support from the science community in propounding the benefits of aromatherapy on mental health has had a positive impact on aromatherapy diffuser market. The resultant prevalence of aromatherapy among millennial consumers drive demand for aromatherapy diffusers during the forecast period (2019-2029). Consumer trends such as meditation, and spa & salon services will heighten demand growth for aromatherapy diffusers. The global aromatherapy diffuser market will grow at a stellar growth rate of more than 8% through 2029.

Apart from consumer trends, favorable statutory regulations on cultivation of plants emanating aromatic compounds is proving to be a boon for aromatherapy diffuser manufacturers.

Key Takeaways of Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Study

Ultrasonic aromatherapy diffusers will grow two-fold during the forecast. Owing to its use of electricity and water as a transference mechanism, ultrasonic diffusers are projected to attract consumers through 2029.

E-commerce distribution channels are set to exhibit stupendous growth with over 10% CAGR between 2019 and 2029. Convenience of availability and highly competitive discounts position e-commerce as the key channel for future growth opportunities.

High net worth incomes are spurring growth in the residential applications of aromatherapy diffusers. The segment will grow more than two-folds on the back of surging adoption of aromatherapy in houses.

APAC (East Asia and South Asia & Oceania) offer the most remunerative opportunities with a dexterous 9% CAGR through 2029. These regions cumulatively account for more than 1/3rd of the total market value.

“Aromatherapy is not as special as it was a few decades ago. Consumers are applying aromatherapy principles in the comfort of their homes. Market players must then innovate products that cater to residential use-cases. New fragrances will help differentiate products in the market and garner profitable revenues during the forecast period.” -Says Fact.MR Analyst

Consumer Awareness to Drive Market Growth

Keenness of consumers to experiment with aromatic compounds and essential oils will propel the growth of aromatherapy diffusers market in the foreseeable future. Hence, manufacturers are investing heavily in educational tactics, apprising consumers about the potential benefits of aromatherapy. Strategic partnerships between manufacturers and mental health organizations for awareness programs will benefit market players in the coming years.

Research and development of pleasant fragrances will attract and engage aroma savvy consumers looking for mental relaxation. Marketing collaterals and digital campaigns will act as decisive factors in garnering revenues during the forecast period.

