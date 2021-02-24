Global Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2017-2022

Ongoing research and development activities have maintained their focus on treatments for human ailments. The peptide therapeutics is used to treat various ailments, one such being the metabolic disorders. The global peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market is positively impacted by factors such as efficacy, safety, innovations in drug discovery, easy synchronization, stability, etc. Moreover, in addition to these factors, certain economic aspects also fuel the growth of the global peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market. The increasing investment in the healthcare industry and in research, the technological advancements, rise in biotech and pharmaceutical companies dealing with peptides. The increase in the metabolic disorder rate has made it imperative to develop new treatments with peptides and this has spurred the adoption of peptide therapeutics in the treatment of metabolic disorders, thereby contributing to the growth of the global peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market.

The global peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market is anticipated to show a value more than US$ 8 Bn and expected to grow at a robust rate during the period of forecast.

5 Forecast Highlights on Global Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market

North America expected to grow at the highest CAGR to reflect a growth rate of 10.6% during the period of forecast as well as dominate the global market in terms of market share by revenue, as of 2017. It can be said that this trend would be followed, considering the technological developments, and the higher investments in the healthcare industry that this segment portrays, and retain its dominant position by the end of 2022, at least

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region also anticipated to grow at a similar growth rate as of North America region, yet does not portray high market share by revenue. The market share by revenue of APEJ is less than one third than that of North America region and less than half of the market revenue share of the Europe region

Liraglutide segment by drug class is expected to grow at a robust rate during the period of forecast and dominates the market by drug class in terms of market share by revenue as of 2017. However, the growth rate of this segment is comparatively low than that of the other two segments by drug class

The others segment and the exenatide segment by drug class are poised to grow at a similar growth rate throughout the period of forecast, 2017 to 2022. However, the exenatide segment experiences a higher market share by revenue than the other segment. Both these segments are expected to gain BPS by the end of 2022, exenatide segment having an upper hand with respect to BPS aspect as well

Hospital pharmacies segment reflect higher market share by revenue and a well off growth rate during the period of forecast. But it is bound to lose BPS by the end of 2022. The retail pharmacies segment stands second as far as market share by revenue is concerned, and it has a higher growth rate than the hospital pharmacies segment. The online pharmacies segment is the fastest growing segment by distribution channel, and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.8% during the period of forecast. Yet, this segment has low market share by revenue as compared to the other two segments. It is also anticipated that the online pharmacies segment will gain a huge BPs by the end of 2022

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics, which would remain active through 2022. These include companies like Bachem Holding AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., PolyPeptide Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, Merck & Co., Inc., Ipsen S.A, Eli Lilly and Company, and CordenPharma International.

