Very Important Relationships, Inc. Announces New User Interface for its CashBack Malls

RENO, Nevada, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Very Important Relationships, Inc. (VIR), http://myvir.com , one of the nation’s premier builders of Internet CashBack Rewards Shopping Malls announces it has released a new End User Interface to make shopping in its online CashBack Rewards malls easier than ever.

Most CashBack Shopping Malls traditionally have a very similar look and feel. This functionality was designed to enable shoppers to readily find what they wanted. However, as more and more Internet stores popped up offering an increasing higher number of special offers and Promo Code discounts; finding everything you want at your fingertips has become increasingly more difficult. Additionally, the use of cells phones to shop on the Internet has also grown geometrically; making older designed websites no longer viable for these newer devices.

“We are very excited about the new end user interface design of our CashBack Reward malls.”, says Jody Tallal, CEO of VIR. “Our new mall websites work the same as Amazon and Netflix where the main content is accessed by scrolling down the page to find the category you want, and then scrolling horizontally to find the specific items of interest. The result of this new design is a much more robust experience as it allows a significantly faster browsing. You can see how effective this new design is at https://CashBackHeaven.com.”

“Since VIR is a technology company established in 2006 that develops CashBack mall technology, its focus has remains exclusively focused on enhancing its technology”, says Tallal. “This has resulted in VIR now offering one of the most sophisticated mall platforms in the industry; it truly must be experience to be fully understood.”

VIR’s new mall interface is fully responsive, so page content is rearranged based on the device’s display, not a static web design. This means the user experience is equally as comfortable on a cell phone as a desktop computer with a 32” monitor.

“As one of the nation’s premier developers of CashBack Rewards mall technology; our new CashBack Rewards malls rival anything in the industry.” adds Tallal. “Every mall offers over 2,500 of the nation’s best-known stores on the Internet; each paying you CashBack on anything your buy; with thousands of special Hot Deals daily offering up to 80% savings. It is hard to find a better place to shop anywhere”