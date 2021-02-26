Lapels Dry Cleaning Makes Donation to Marshfield Food Pantry

Marshfield, MA, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — As owner of Lapels Dry Cleaning locations in Marshfield (776 Plain Street), Cohasset (827 Chief Justice Highway), Kingston (150 Summer Street) and Hanover (2117 Washington Street), Kimberly Wilkinson feels blessed. In looking for a way to give back to one of the communities she serves, she initiated a fundraiser at the Marshfield store where she committed to donate $1 to the local food pantry for every order received in the weeks leading up to the New Year.

“I chose the food pantry because it doesn’t single out gender, age, race, etc. It’s a place where anyone from Marshfield – and nearby towns, I learned – can come anonymously to receive food and everyday essentials their family needs.”

The Marshfield Food Pantry has been providing food to Marshfield and surrounding town residents in need for more than 35 years. The Food Pantry is run by volunteers with a passion to help out their community.

“There are a lot of people who need assistance right now. Thankfully, there are a lot of people like Kimberly who want to help,” said Jim Hewitt, director of the Marshfield Food Pantry. “Right now, the best way to do that is not to come to the pantry but to send a donation via our website–www.marshfieldfoodpantry.org.”

Payment by check is also an option. Checks made out to the “Marshfield Food Pantry” can be sent to Marshfield Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1097, Marshfield, Massachusetts 02050.

“The Marshfield Food Pantry does incredible work and provides an invaluable service,” said Wilkinson. “It’s expanded my horizons and got me thinking of other ways to help beyond the donation jar at our store, which we started after the initial fundraiser.”

“When you think food pantry, you typically think of donating canned, non-perishable food items. After meeting with the Marshfield Food Pantry, I learned the best way to help was monetarily so they could make the food purchases that serve patrons best,” said Wilkinson.

Adds Wilkinson, “At Lapels, we’re very big on the environment with our non-toxic dry cleaning process and other offerings. That environmentally-friendly commitment benefits the people in the communities we serve. I’m grateful to organizations like the Marshfield Food Pantry for providing another way to help the people in the community.”

Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry-cleaning experience over the past two decades. Lapels has a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative for its newer locations. Lapels only uses hypoallergenic detergent for laundry. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally-friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

If a trip to the dry cleaner might not be in line with your social distancing, Lapels Dry Cleaning of Marshfield offers free pickup and delivery. Lapels also offers a “car hop” service where customers can drop off and pick up their clothing without ever leaving their cars.

Located at 776 Plain Street in Marshfield, Lapels Dry Cleaning of Marshfield hours of operation are 8 am to 4pm, Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit the store’s website at https://mylapels.com/marshfield

Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage. Lapels Dry Cleaning has stores in Arizona (Buckeye, Gilbert, Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Yuma), California (Gilroy, Hollister), Colorado (Littleton), Connecticut (Cromwell), Florida (Fleming Island, Tampa); Illinois (Wilmette); Massachusetts (Abington, Allston, Bedford, Boston, Boston Seaport, South Boston, Brighton, Burlington, Cohasset, Concord, Dedham, Dover, Easton, Hanover, Hingham, Kingston, North Andover, Malden, Marshfield, Martha’s Vineyard, Newtonville, Norton, Stoughton, Waltham, Wakefield, Wellesley, Westwood, W Roxbury and Wilmington), Mississippi (New Albany, Olive Branch, Tupelo, Oxford, Pontotoc), New Jersey (Brick, Somerville), New York (Latham), North Carolina (Charlotte), Oklahoma (Edmond, Oklahoma City), Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg), South Carolina (Fort Mill, Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island, Carolina Forest), Tennessee (Arlington, Brentwood, Franklin, Germantown, Nashville), Texas (Brownsville, Little Elm, Prosper, Spring). Additional locations are coming soon to Bloomsburg, PA, Scottsdale, AZ and Brooklyn, NY.

Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company’s Web site, www.lapelsfranchise.com and www.mylapels.com.