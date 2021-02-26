Carriage Greens Country Club Offers a Wedding Venue

Darien, Illinois, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Carriage Greens Country Club is pleased to announce they offer a spectacular wedding venue for both members and non-members. Their team works closely with couples to help them plan the event of a lifetime so they can enjoy the day they’ve always imagined.

The grounds at Carriage Greens Country Club offers amazing views and a beautiful venue for up to 325 guests that’s ideal for both wedding ceremonies and receptions. Couples can choose from a variety of wedding packages available that include various amenities for easier planning. When couples book their wedding at the country club, they will get access to the facility’s extensive list of wedding providers, including hotels, florists, bakeries, DJs, photographers and more to make the wedding planning process simple and efficient.

In addition to renting the facility, couples can choose Carriage Greens Country Club for catering the meal. Couples will choose from the vast menu, allowing them to find the perfect meals to serve at their wedding, even if some of their guests have food restrictions. They can even provide late-night snacks for wedding receptions that extend late into the night.

Anyone interested in learning about the wedding venue or wedding packages available can find out more by visiting the Carriage Greens Country Club website or by calling 1-630-985-3400.

About Carriage Greens Country Club: Carriage Greens Country Club is a full-service country club that includes a golf course, event venue and a bar and grill. They offer a variety of amenities to their members, and their venue is available for rent to anyone, even those who don’t have a membership.

