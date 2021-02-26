Rananjay Exports Press Release For ‘Raw Crystal Jewelry’ Inventory Update

Rananjay Exports Welcomes The New Year By Offering Uniqueness

A Wholesale Jewelry Manufacturer Is Welcoming This Year With ‘Raw Crystal Jewelry’ Range

Rajasthan, Jaipur, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Rananjay Exports has come up with their new ‘raw crystal jewelry’ range. Post pandemic, they are all set and in line with the upcoming gemstone jewelry trends. With the reputation and the market trust they enjoy, they are confident about the launch of their new jewelry range. It is already available on the website for purchase. They’ve targeted the most popular gemstones for this variety. These included opal, amethyst, amber, uvarovite, moldavite, and Herkimer diamond. This range will be different from their ‘druzy range.’

The company’s product manager said that in a world that is moving and growing fast, it is not sufficient to bring up new products. However, technology plays an important role. He confirmed the latest technology and ways they use to create jewelry that efficiently and effectively caters to the market demands at brilliant prices.

In an interview, the CEO of the company said, “we want to welcome this year with new hopes and something absolutely unique for the jewelry retailers across the world.” He also referred to the jewelry retailers still operating as ‘The gems of the industry.’ He hinted towards getting more new jewelry in the times to come but refrained from disclosing the complete information.

The company claims to source its raw materials most ethically to save the ecosystem from unnecessary damage. They aim to be a globally preferred gemstone jewelry supplier and continue serving the industry with love and trust.

About Rananjay Exports: Rananjay Exports is a wholesale gemstone jewelry manufacturing giant based in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It was established in 2013 and helping the retail jewelry business grow most beautifully since then. It deals in 92.5 pure sterling silver gemstone jewelry with a choice of more than a hundred gemstones, all of which are the most authentic ones.