Paperworld India, Corporate Gifts Show and Interior Lifestyle India presented by Ambiente India rescheduled to March 2022

Mumbai, India, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — The beginning of 2021 has witnessed new developments in India’s fight against COVID-19. As the country will soon enter its third phase of vaccination drives, jumbo care facilities like the Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO) may double up as a vaccination centre resulting in inaccessibility of halls. In line with the recent announcement and discussion with venue authorities, the organisers have decided to reschedule Paperworld India, Corporate Gifts Show and Interior Lifestyle India presented by Ambiente India to 3 – 5 March 2022 (originally slated from 11 – 13 March 2021).

With corporates allotting new budgets after every fiscal year coupled with schools starting a new academic year and festivals beginning post March, Q1 is poised to be a crucial buying season for the consumer goods market. Covering key sectors like stationery, office and school supplies, corporate gifting, merchandises, home furnishing, living dining and giving, the new dates will provide a lucrative business platform for buyers to sign deals and keep stalks ready for the rest of the year.

Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd shared: “Trade in the consumer goods segments is highly reliant on the “touch-and-feel” aspect. With our continued goal to bring together quality product displays at the show, personal experience with face-to-face interactions becomes a must for sector players. The decision will allow the industry to put their best foot forward and create a quality event so that both visitors and exhibitors are able to optimally serve their business objectives.

Mr Rakesh Desai, Project Director, Gifts & Accessories, the Exhibition Division of Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd added: “It is important that we host these shows in the first half of the year as companies launch new collections which set annual trends. The co-located fairs will also attract a wider range of audience which will allow exhibitors and visitors to cross-connect with related industries leading to new business prospects.”

Continuing their aim to provide a safe and conducive environment for trade, Messe Frankfurt India will organise exhibitions under the “MFISafeConnect” standards that are strictly aligned with government’s health and safety guidelines.

The strategic combination of consumer goods shows in India, bringing together Paperworld India, Corporate Gifts Show and Interior Lifestyle India presented by Ambiente India will open a gamut of business opportunities with its promising range of product displays from trusted companies – all under one roof.