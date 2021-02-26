Turkish Medical Services Offer Gender Selection in Cyprus To Minimize Genetic Anomalies

With the increase of genetic anomalies in children, parents prefer gender selection in Cyprus to avoid genetic disease and other abnormalities in the child. Turkish Medical Services is offering advanced analysis procedures at https://turkishmedicalservices.com/.

Gender choice is the demand of many families, where there is a trend of gender-related diseases or a need to balance the family gender proportion. The PGD testing at their facility is highly accurate, and the doctors use the latest technology to perform diagnosis. It is the most feasible option to perform right after artificial insemination. The parents will get an opportunity to find out the problems that may hurt the child later.

The gender selection in Cyprus is an important step towards minimizing chromosomal defects like Down’s Syndrome, Turner’s Syndrome, and other such cases of monosomy and trisomy. Screening of the entire set of the chromosome is important if an individual is seeking a progeny of particular sex to balance the family.

The healthcare provider uses the FISH technique or the Fluorescent in situ Hybridization process for detecting the common abnormalities. Analysis of the chromosomes 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, along with analysis of X and Y chromosomes, are possible with this technique. But the service provider prefers better and updated technologies like BGS nada CGH for gender choice.

At a recent press conference, the leading medical service provider came up with better prospects. The organization owner said, “We have moved further ahead in analyzing the chromosomes that can detect more anomalies other than the regular trisomy and monosomy. These include detection of cystic fibrosis, Hemophilia A1 and B1, thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, neurofibromatosis, and more. It can help the parents in planning a better future for the child. It is better to avoid giving birth to a child who will suffer from numerous issues and might not even live for long.”

To know more about the facility, one can visit https://turkishmedicalservices.com/.

