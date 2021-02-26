https://www.buckleup.com/press-releases/buckle-adds-crash-risk-data-from-tnedicca-to-auto-insurance-underwriting-for-better-fair-rates-for-tnc-drivers

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Buckle, a tech-enabled financial services company, announced that crash risk solutions from TNEDICCA®, the leader in location-based traffic crash intelligence and predictive analytics, is enabling the company to provide better, fairly priced comprehensive auto insurance to Transportation Network Company (TNC) drivers. TNEDICCA has built a proprietary traffic crash location database gathering police report data from 40 states. Buckle is reinventing the insurance model for the gig economy using non-traditional data sources, not credit scores geared for salaried employees, to underwrite better, fair insurance policies.

“Insurance companies underwrite policies for gig drivers based on traditional credit scoring, leaving them with only high premiums,” said Sharon Fernandez, head of Buckle’s Insurance Division. “Buckle’s mission is to champion TNC drivers by assessing risk in better ways, which allows us to provide comprehensive auto insurance, whether drivers are on or off the clock, at fair prices. Adding TNEDICCA’s crash risk locations data to our current risk assessment model is helping us to deliver on our mission of providing complete coverage at better rates.”

Buckle is utilizing TNEDICCA’s Location-Based Crash Risk Score solution, which calculates risk based on actual accident hotspots around a specific location. TNEDICCA provides the most precise location risk solutions which are built based on more than 30 million crashes generating average loss ratio lift of 38 percent. Its Usage-Based Risk Score solution is also helping Buckle account for telematics data beyond driving behaviors by assessing crash risk of actual route coordinates by date and time of trips.

“We are excited to collaborate with Buckle to bring fair and accurate insurance pricing to the rideshare economy,” said Yiem Sunbhanich, co-founder and CEO of TNEDICCA. “Working with Buckle dovetails well with our ultimate mission of reducing traffic accidents through a better use of data and analytics with a focus on bringing fairness and safety to this market.”

More than one third of all U.S. workers, approximately 57 million people, are employed as independent workers. If the gig economy grows at its current rate, more than 50% of the U.S. workforce will participate in gig work by 2027.

Buckle expects to expand its relationship with TNEDICCA to utilize its risk avoidance, enhanced safety, and improved driver engagement capabilities.

About TNEDICCA

Founded in March 2015 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, TNEDICCA’s mission is to reduce future traffic accidents through the better use of data and analytics. TNEDICCA acquires and curates comprehensive traffic crash data and provides location-based crash intelligence through its cloud based analytical platform. The company provides solutions to auto insurance, navigation service, automotive manufacturing, and transportation planning industries. The company’s crash risk scores have empirically proven to help auto insurance companies improve their profitability through more accurate pricing and better risk selection. For more information on TNEDICCA, please visit the company’s website at www.tnedicca.com.

About Buckle

Buckle provides a financial services platform that focuses on insurance, credit, and advocacy for the gig economy. The company is reinventing the insurance model to more efficiently manage risk, supporting the entire ecosystem of drivers, fleets, and transportation network platforms to help everyone achieve economic freedom. Connect with Buckle on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.buckleup.com.

All trademarks recognized.

#

Contact:

Tracy Wemett – BroadPR, Inc.

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com