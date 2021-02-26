Hip-hop instrumental artist Lofi Bento releases debut album ‘Sashimi’

TOKYO, Japan,2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —The songwriter and producer of lo-fi, instrumental hip-hop music known as Lofi Bento has released his latest official album, “Sashimi.” It contains 12 original Lofi Bento tracks for an approximate total listening time of 20 mins. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Green Plant Records record label. Chill, cool, and bringing a fresh cultural groove, “Sashimi” introduces Lofi Bento as one of the most intriguing artists of the 2021 year so far.

Tokyo, Japan’s Lofi Bento cites as main artistic influences James Brown, Curtis Mayfield, Dizzy Gillespie, Stan Getz, and DJ Krush. Blending funk, soul, jazz and world music in a whole new way, “Sashimi” by Lofi Bento has a little something for everybody.

“The album was made during a visit back home in Japan recently, and seeing how much my country has changed since I grew up. The album is a form of meditation for me to create and listen to, and so I hope that feeling shines through into the listeners.”

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Sashimi,” Lofi Bento calls it, “a result of my imagination filtered through my body, ears, and hands. There are no deep meanings, just music for relaxing and thinking.”

Still, Bento talks in no uncertain terms regarding the effect he wants the record to have on his audience.

“A feeling of relaxation,” he says. “Thought-provoked, imaginative journeys in one’s mind … the weirdness and wonderfulness of the Japanese country — the food, the landscape, the characters, the music, the energy.”

Green Plant Records describes Lofi Bento as having got his start in Japan “listening to old american jazz and funk records on his parents’ record player, and things have only got better since then.”

Asked for a message for his new, global audience, Lofi Bento doesn’t mince words.

“Be safe. Be kind. Enjoy your life,” says Lofi Bento, adding only, “Thank you to my label for helping me release my first record.”

“Sashimi” by Lofi Bento on the Green Plant Records label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, instrumental hip-hop fans.

