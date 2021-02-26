Lark on 42nd Makes Off-Campus Life More Enjoyable

Tampa, Florida, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Lark on 42nd is pleased to announce they offer off-campus housing solutions to students attending the University of South Florida. The complex is located just minutes from campus and features a shuttle to make it even easier for students to commute to campus for classes and activities.

Students who live at Lark on 42nd can choose between two, three and four bedroom apartments to share with their friends or be matched through the roommate matchmaking process. Upper floor apartments and garage parking are available at an additional price. Rent for the apartments includes all furnishings, Internet access, in-unit laundry and access to all community amenities. Each resident gets a $30 per month electricity allowance.

Lark on 42nd offers students an array of amenities to make their student living as enjoyable and comfortable as possible. Some of the features of the complex include bike storage, a 24-hour fitness center, social events and a swimming pool.

Anyone interested in learning about the features available at this off-campus housing solution can find out more by visiting the Lark on 42nd website or by calling 1-813-430-4000.

Company: Lark on 42nd

Address: 14202 N 42nd St

City: Tampa

State: FL

Zip code: 33613

Telephone number: 1-813-430-4000