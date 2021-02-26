Yoga Mats Market – Overview On Demanding Applications 2031 | Tomuno, Manduka Prolite, Jade Fusion

Demand for yoga equipment & accessories such as yoga mats has been witnessing an upward spiral in foreign countries including Canada and Australia. Increased cases of allergy has led consumers abroad to become more health conscious and opt for yoga exercises, thereby driving demand and sales of yoga mats. Governments across the globe are taking efforts to formulate a roadmap related to yoga treatment systems.

Several governments have also offered recommendations that include benefits of using combination of Ayurveda and yoga for treating patients with various ailments to a certain extent, which has further supported sales of yoga mats. Inclusion of yoga in the educational institutes, and spreading awareness about yoga’s health benefits, both mental and physical, in tourism centers and rural settlements, further underpins demand for yoga mats worldwide.

Leading yoga products manufacturers are joining forces for collaborative product development, hinging on the belief that the customer co-creation would aid development of high-quality yoga mats. These yoga mats manufacturers integrate the customer co-creation concept in their processes, thereby producing new prototypes that fulfil evolving customer demand. Distinct attributes such as thickness, size, and damping, along with use of high performance material, are key focus areas of development among the yoga mat manufacturers.

Global Yoga Mats Market: Overview

The global yoga market is envisaged to experience a rise in demand during the forecast period due to the rise in the ongoing trend to take physical activities. Rapid urbanization and changed in lifestyle has resulted one to forget the physical activities, thanks to the incessant technological advancement. Rise in health conscious population is promoting indoor fitness exercises such as yoga. Uptake of yoga has also increased as it cost effective and doesn’t not requires certain amount of equipment’s, thus aiding the growth of the global yoga mats market.

Manufacturers of yoga mat are gushing funds behind the research and development team to come with a more sustainable raw materials. Manufacturing are now aiming on using recyclable and natural raw materials which are known to be bio degradable. This has made them popular among the environmental concern population, as these mats are known to be environmental friendly. Yoga mats are known to be sold through various distribution channel such as online stores and organized retail stores. Rise in number of organized retail stores is contributing to the growth of the global yoga mats market. Organized retail stores also helps in formulating brand names with proper advertisement, thus attracting customer attention.

Mental and Physical Health among Customers to Broaden the Scope of Growth for Leading Manufacturers

Growing health and fitness concerns among individuals are encouraging individuals to invest in physical activities such as Yoga. Nearly 2 billion people in the world practice yoga daily to maintain their physical health, mental health, and improving athletic performance. As yoga is becoming popular among individuals across regions, international government organizations such as United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Yoga day.

Increasing participation of individuals in Yoga has translated into a spurt in sales of merchandise and apparels for customer’s convenience. Banking on the growing requirements of the customers, leading manufacturers such as Tomuno and Manduka Pro are concentrating on incorporating safety and comfort features. In addition, these companies are focusing on offering enhanced gripping capabilities by utilizing premium quality rubber extracted from natural resources. Major companies are focusing on offering comfortable, safe, and biodegradable Yoga mats to offer improved customer experience to the customers.

