Unit52 launches Uniship, a last-mile scalable solution with live tracking functionality

Karachi, Pakistan, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Unit52 (www.unit52.com), A global cloud-based omnichannel platform vendor for agile and innovative commerce, announced the launch of Uniship (www.uniship.tech), an omnichannel last mile order/courier/tracking management system with live tracking functionality.

The solution provides a single/multiple views of all orders/parcels/delivery status, allowing retailers to optimize their fulfillment process by selecting the best end-to-end last-mile delivery solutions for all types of retailers or large organizations. The solution can also be optimized/customized for multi-platform fleet tracking of cargo trucks, with real-time live tracking, multi-layered verification process, load inventory, and emergency switch functionality.

The solution also acts as a central repository for order creation, execution, and tracking with integrated order reporting and analysis capabilities.

With customers expecting convenience when it comes to finding and obtaining the products they desire, uniship enables physical stores to offer endless aisle services and the capacity to execute omnichannel transactions.

The solution works seamlessly with all other solutions due to its ready-made connectors and a standard commerce API for effective end-to-end order execution.

“The pandemic has demonstrated the need for retailers to make rapid course adjustments to improve their eCommerce automation capabilities and the transformation of their physical stores for a variety of omnichannel scenarios. Uniship helps retailers achieve that by breaking down the channel silos that lead to inefficient, disconnected order and delivery processes, and do that more easily with solutions that can be implemented rapidly,” said the CEO of Unit52.

About Unit52

Unit52 are the Artisans of your digital tomorrow. A diverse team with unique perspectives, a collective of brilliant and dedicated minds. United in our purpose, our strategy, and our culture. Driven by our ambition and the power of technology to drive human progress

Unit52 is a collective offering cloud-based / turnkey omnichannel software, design, and digital marketing solutions to those seeking to accelerate innovation and results.

Unit52’s flexible approach to innovation and rapid adoption of new technologies allows Unit52 to achieve greater agility and innovation with lower IT costs for more differentiated and personalized customer experiences across all channels.

