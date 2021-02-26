Natural Sweetener Blends Market – Overview On Demanding Applications 2031 | antic Inc., GLG Leading Life Technologies, Bayn Europe AB

Increasing number of health-conscious as well as weight-conscious population has revolutionize the way of eating and adopted new forms of food such as natural sweetener blends. Growing adoption of natural food products over artificial ones is expected to influence the development of natural sweetener blends market. With high prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes, consumers are relying on natural sweetener blends that reduce added sugars in some of the food and beverages. Increasing demand for zero- or low-calorie sweeteners that help control blood sugar and blood pressure is likely to accelerate the growth of natural sweetener blends market.

Rising scope of application in food products including bakery, confectionary, desserts, breakfast cereals, soups, meat products, and others, beverage, and sports nutrition has been envisaged to complement the expansion of natural sweetener blends market. Stevia-based natural sweetener blends come with wide range of benefits for weight management as well as dental health. This has led to surge in demand for these products in the recent times, thereby fuelling the growth of natural sweetener blends market. Further, increasing use of zero-sugar sweetener in various food products, especially in beverages will possibly shape the future of natural sweetener blends market.

Market Outlook

A wide array of ingredients with functional properties such as sweetness, are added to various products. Among them, some of the most commonly used ingredients include, fruit juices, fruit purees, honey and fruit syrups. As consumers shift towards artificial food products to natural ones, manufacturers across the globe are also taking efforts to bring naturally derived products in the marketplace. Natural sweetener blends are trending among diet conscious consumers, thus contributing towards their growing market revenues.

Demand for natural sweetener blends derived from plant based material such as leaf or fruit is increasing specially when blended with a nutritive sweetener which is strengthening the market growth of natural sweetener blends globally. Natural sweetener blends provide better quality of sweetness than single sweetener and hence are considered better choice in variety of food products. A wide arrange of natural sweeteners are available to achieve desired natural sweeter blends such as, molasses, stevia, maple syrup, coconut sugar among others and are contributing towards the market growth of natural sweetener blends.

Global Natural Sweetener Blends: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global natural sweetener blends market has been segmented as –

Powder

Granular

On the basis of application, the global natural sweetener blends market has been segmented as –

Food Products Bakery Confectionary Desserts and Ice-creams Breakfast Cereals Soups and Sauces Meat and Seafood Products Others

Beverages

Sports Nutrition

On the basis of distribution channel, the global natural sweetener blends market has been segmented as–

Direct

Indirect Store Based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Discount Stores Specialty Stores Others Online Retailing



Global Natural Sweetener Blends Market: Key Players

Players operating the natural sweetener blends market include, Lantic Inc., GLG Leading Life Technologies, Bayn Europe AB, Whole Earth Sweetener Co., LLC., Steviva Ingredients, ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG, Steviva Brands, Inc., Cargil Inc., Qingdao Oriental Tongxiang International Trading Co.,Ltd, Productos Aditivos Group among others

